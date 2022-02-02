With the rapidly changing world of retail, proper inventory management can make or break a sale and snowball into other costly issues for your company. Here’s a closer look at its significance.

As we’ve all seen at one point or another during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, supply chains keep us, well, supplied. If the supply chain breaks, we may end up going without certain favorite items. Here is an infographic that takes a closer look at the importance of a balanced inventory management system.

Click on the infographic to visit WSI.