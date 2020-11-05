Innovation in Law Firms: How to Make and Keep Your Law Firm Innovative

Understanding and overcoming the challenges to the adoption of technology requires a comprehensive strategy.

We know law firms usually face multiple challenges in encouraging an innovative culture and more in keeping it maintained. From the structures of law firms to billing/invoicing to lawyers’ nature as professionals, there comes a series of obstacles on the way toward attaining a sustainable culture of innovation.

Innovation in law firms partly depends upon the attorneys’ behaviors and what makes them feel motivated, what keeps them up for new working methods; similarly, it also depends upon the leadership and management; how better they understand the clients’ needs and how they determine what is working and what isn’t.

The road is long and filled with obstacles; let’s discuss some excellent practices to encourage your law firm’s innovation and tackle challenges in adopting innovative technology.

Who Do We Call an Innovative Lawyer Today?

The lawyers’ role has dramatically changed in the past a couple of decades and continues to evolve. Today’s innovative lawyers have unique skill sets, industry experience, and attitudes that they must carry to take their law firms toward success in the next few years. There are possibly two core types of innovative lawyers bringing innovation to law firms globally and showcasing specific characteristics. The first ones are the change-makers who are driving organization-wide innovation, and the other ones are legal practitioners who are focusing more on creating new practices in their law firms, delivering additional value to clients.

How can you motivate Your Staff to bring Innovation to Your Law Firm?

There are different ways law firms are creating innovative mindsets in their lawyers. Many law firms focus on encouraging innovation by experimenting with certain exercises, including internal contents, workshops, and redefining lawyers’ purposes. Another way is to walk the extra mile for clients while putting more effort into getting a competitive edge to stay one step ahead of the competitors. Many lawyers are working for firms that have their centric focus on innovation. However, here are a few common practices to bring innovation to your law firm.

Smarter Collaborations

Collaboration is a critical innovation driver; however, many law firms still struggle to manage internal collaborations as much as they do while handling external ones. You need to find out who your law firm should collaborate with and how you are going to execute your plan. Keep this in mind that smart collaborations can entirely transform your law firm’s innovation profile, impacting your legal expertise and how you bring in new business.

Maintaining the Balance between Innovation and Financial Performance

Innovation might demand additional effort, time, and many times, financial investment that law firms often find it challenging to make decisions for. You will have to find ways to continue operational productivity and improve financial performance while doing investment planning for your law firm’s imaginative and creative side – innovation. Doing this will help you grow financially and generate new ideas for improving workflow efficiencies.

Improving Your Service Delivery Models

You might want to accept that your service delivery models need to improve. Don’t you? Yes, you need to have the best practices to either develop the traditional processes or find new innovative ways to provide high-quality legal services, further achieving higher client satisfaction.

Better Utilization of Data

Going further, by establishing improved or new delivery models in your law firm and collecting feedback, you can have vast sets of information that can help you set future objectives. For instance, you can use the collected data to analyze if your management strategies are working as expected or not. Similarly, feedbacks and service quality analyses can help you enhance client relationships. Leverage data to become more confident when you execute your innovation ideas.

Technology is Essential for Innovation

Although technology has been a considerable element in almost all industries, the legal sector has been slow in adopting it. However, overall, law firms have developed their processes and become tech-enabled by integrating technology into their daily practices, such as legal research and writing. When it comes to innovation, technology plays a vital role. You need to have an impressive strategy for adopting technological tools that can help your law firm digitally transform. You may start with training your staff; enable them to leverage legal software trending in the industry.

However, law firms usually find it challenging to make full use of technology due to several reasons. For instance, new technologies offer attractive features that genuinely address business challenges in an all-new way. Many times, it becomes difficult for law firm leaders or decision-makers to choose one that suits best for them.

Challenges with Implementing New Technologies

The main problem is that emerging technologies may not fulfill every law firm’s requirements on an individual level. For example, large-size law firms might require higher data security that some software might not be able to provide. Many firms might demand support with processes where they usually deal with multiple currencies or languages. Besides, limited knowledge, staff shortage, and many other challenges influence what technology you choose to implement and how you determine its success rate.

Possible Solutions You May Consider

Become Aware of What Your Law Firm Wants

Many of the issues related to choosing technology can be addressed if you involve stakeholder representatives in the evaluation process’s early stages. As you do so, you get enough support to make decisions and find the tech products your firm wishes to have. Besides this, you can set realistic expectations for the teams as the product adoption project gets further; this also helps manage change in your law firm.

Train and Gain

It would be best to hire people with specialized skills in operating and maintaining emerging technologies and tech-tools to increase in-house capabilities. You might want to focus on training your staff and develop their talent. Doing this has tremendous advantages; you encourage your team to learn more and gain expertise, increasing employee loyalty for the longer term.

Collaborate and Make the Efforts Count

Adoption is a significant factor in successful innovation; if you have brought an innovative solution to your firm, but nobody utilizes it, your effort may get wasted. You may consider collaborating with outside firms or a reliable legal service provider having expertise in leveraging legal technology. Keep in mind; you need to have a team that will be responsible for increasing the firm’s focus on innovation and the adoption of new technology solutions.

Conclusion

Innovation is a long-term process; you generate a new idea, discuss it with others, get their feedback, work on it, and the process goes on further. You need to be patient and take your time in planning for your law firm innovation. In the case of technology, you need to find areas where you can appropriately bring it in as a solution to problems.

Understanding and overcoming the challenges to the adoption of technology requires a comprehensive strategy. The best way to do that is to comprehend the issues and, accordingly, consider the complete set of solutions you can choose to address the challenges your law firm is currently facing.