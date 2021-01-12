The Ins and Outs of Calories and Body Fat

If you want to keep your body fat percentage in check, count your calories, and amp your water intake.

Due to modern eating habits, most people are likely to gain excess weight. There are some things you need to know about calories and body fat to live a healthier life.

Let’s first understand what they mean.

Calories

Calories are a measuring unit. And, this may come as a surprise to many who think otherwise. Calories represent the amount of energy you get from a specific quantity of food, usually a gram. It is measured in Cal, one gram of water raising one degree Celsius, and Kcal, one kilogram of water increased to one degree Celsius.

The recommended amount of calorie intake is conditioned by sex, health, weight, shape, and height. On average, men should consume 2700 Kcal per day while women 2200 Kcal.

Body Fat

Body fat is an endocrine organ responsible for producing hormones that help in the body’s regulation system. They have many functions, including controlling body temperature, metabolism, aid growth, tissue rejuvenation, sexual reproduction, mood regulation, and so many more functions.

Adipose tissue comprises six main types of fats stored on multiple parts of the body. The first kind is the white body fat, which is essentially layers of white blood cells stored around significant internal organs and under the skin as cushions. They are used as energy storage utilized when one faces a deficiency from food sources.

The second kind is the brown fat, which babies are usually born with. It helps these little ones to keep warm, and in adults, it keeps obesity at bay. It is generally found around the neck in babies and shoulders in adults. The third kind is beige, which is when the white fat is transitioning to brown. It is instrumental in helping one manage weight.

The fourth kind is the essential body fat, a key player in hormonal functions, fertility, vitamin absorption, and temperature regulation. It is found in the brain, bone marrow, membranes, and nerves.

Lastly, the subcutaneous body fat is usually found under the skin, and the visceral is located around the abdominal areas.

What Body Fat is Obese?

Body fat is typically measured in percentage. And so, if a man has a ratio exceeding 25%, then they are obese. And a woman who goes beyond 33% is obese, too – body fat vs. body mass aims to show the blubber content, but the blubber percentage is more accurate.

One way to combat obesity is to take advantage of the relationship between body fat and water percentage. One umps up the water intake to reduce the body fat percentage.

The Connection between Calories and Body Fat

The connection links the calorie count found in fatty foods, which have the highest amount of calories. One gram of fat contains 9Kcal, while the same amounts of protein and carbs have 4Kcal each. High sugar also has a lot of calories, which are mostly turned into visceral body fat.

Conclusion

Comparing calories to body fat is not done on a linear scale, but they are comparable because one affects the other. For instance, a high intake of fatty foods increases adipose tissues if it is not utilized as energy.

