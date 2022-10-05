Insurance Companies Are Not Always Your Friend After A Car Accident

Your lawyer will know how to counter the insurance adjuster’s arguments and they’ll also advise on what types of damages you can claim.

There were 319,146 traffic-related accidents in Illinois in 2018, and more than half of these crashes were registered in Cook County, 162,527 to be exact. The same year, over 94,000 were injured in car accidents, a good number of them in the Chicago metropolitan area. If you were recently injured or you lost someone in such a crash, you need to reach out to seasoned Chicago car accident lawyers to learn what your rights are.

Do not rely on insurance companies. They do not have your best interests at heart, but their own. Calculating the damages you are entitled to after a car accident is a complex process and if you talk to an insurance adjuster on your own, without legal assistance, there’s the risk they will convince you that you don’t deserve much money.

Being involved in a serious car crash is a very scary experience and you might easily make some mistake that will compromise your chances of getting rightful compensation later on.

What do you need to do right after a car accident? The number one priority is to assess your state of health and that of any other people involved in the crash. Call 911 to request medical assistance right away. Also get the police to the site of the crash as their report will play a crucial role in establishing the value of your claim.

If you are in any condition for that, try to take photos of the crash scene and get contact info of any eyewitnesses to the crash.

Go see a doctor even if you don’t have visible injuries. Don’t assume that whatever pain you’re feeling will go away with a bit of rest. Some types of injuries only become manifest in a few days or even weeks. If you discover your leg hurts or your arms go numb after a few weeks from the accident it will be difficult to prove that your symptoms are caused by the crash if you were not checked out by a physician at the time. Keep all medical reports and bills in one file.

Once you’ve seen a doctor, your next action should be finding experienced Chicago lawyers to help you with the financial part.

Illinois uses the modified comparative rule, according to which you can get damages for your injuries even if you were partly responsible for the crash. It’s all a matter of degree – who’s more to blame for the accident, you or the other driver? If your own fault is estimated at 25%, the value of your damages will be reduced by a quarter. If your damages are calculated at $100,000 and they are reduced by 25%, you will still get $75,000.

The problem is the insurance people will try to pin the blame on you, to avoid paying damages. Do not talk to an insurance adjuster without having seasoned accident lawyers present at that meeting.

Your lawyer will know how to counter the insurance adjuster’s arguments and they’ll also advise on what types of damages you can claim. Obviously, you are entitled to economic damages for your property loss, your medical bills and your lost wages. At the same time, skilled lawyers can help put a price on your pain and sufferings, and ask for non-economic damages.