Iowa Nurse Files Lawsuit Against MercyOne Siouxland

The nurse claims she lost her job after complaining about a surgeon who flouted protocol and cost a patient their life.

An Iowa nurse has filed a lawsuit against her former employer, alleging that MercyOne Siouxland and its affiliates fire her after she shared concerns about patient death rates, unethical billing practices, and recovery statistics.

According to The Iowa Capital Dispatch, the lawsuit was filed by nurse Cynthia Tener.

The complaint names as defendants MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, Mercy Heath Services-Iowa Corp., and the Trinity Heath Corp.

Tener says the defendant organizations retaliated against her in violation of prevailing public policy and the federal False Claims Act.

When asked for comment on the pending federal lawsuit, MercyOne issued a written statement reiterating its commitment to the medical profession.

“MercyOne stands by our cardiac services program, and our commitment to safe, quality care is steadfast. We are dedicated to the fair and valued treatment of our colleagues, physicians and providers as this is central to our values at MercyOne,” the hospital said in its statement to the Capital Dispatch. “As this is now an active legal matter, we are unable to provide further comment.”

Tener, adds the Dispatch, is a registered nurse employed by MercyOne Siouxland as the director of its cardiovascular service line until her termination last autumn.

As part of her position, Tener supervised and coached cardiovascular clinic nurses and leaders.

In her lawsuit, Tener says that she requested a meeting with cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Giovanni Cuffio, along with several other physicians and a medical administrator.

The meeting was intended to address Dr. Cuffio’s potentially negligent actions in a recent surgery.

Cuffio, claims the lawsuit, “had cut a patient open in the operating room without the other treating physicians present and then failed to follow the surgical plan to which he, the other physicians, and the patient had previously agreed.”

The patient died shortly after the procedure.

When Tener objected to Cuffio’s alleged misconduct, the physician became angry, yelling at her and calling her a “little girl.”

While Cuffio was never formally disciplined, other hospital employees told Tener that they, too, had prior concerns about Cuffio’s purportedly unsafe medical practices.

Tener said that she filed a complaint with the hospital’s chief operating officer, Timothy Daugherty.

However, Cuffio also approached Daugherty and said that the nurse was creating a “toxic work environment” by encouraging her colleagues to file reports against him.

Tener was soon placed under investigation and suspended in early November of 2021; she was fired shortly thereafter.

Tener’s lawsuit now alleges that her firing was not in public interest. She is seeking unspecified legal damages from MercyOne Siouxland and its affiliates.

The defendants, says the Capital Dispatch, have yet to formally respond to Tener’s claims.

