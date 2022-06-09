Is It Better to File Your Immigration Case with Premium Processing or Regular Processing? 

Filing your case with premium processing essentially means that your case will be reviewed, and a decision will be made in a faster time than regular processing.

Immigration law filings can have many options and intricacies. There are countless types of cases and ways to file your case for a positive outcome to move to the United States in a legal fashion.

Filing your case with premium processing essentially means that your case will be reviewed, and a decision will be made in a faster time than regular processing. There is an additional $2,500 fee for this processing, but a decision will be made within a 15-day window. This processing is suggested for clients facing asylum and needs their cases filed quickly.

For regular processing, the average time for a decision is 14.5 months. This long processing time is due to a large backlog of immigrant applications. In 2020 and 2021, The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service saw a high number of applications while being understaffed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What are the steps to file a case?

Regardless of traditional or regular processing, the following steps to file are the following:

Contact an Immigration Attorney

Prepare your petition with that attorney

File the petition with USCIS

Wait for a decision

Prepare for your interview with an Immigration officer.

Upon visa approval, take the advised steps to migrate to the United States.

Contact an immigration attorney today if you or someone love is facing injustice during the immigration process.

Nobody should have to complicate their life with immigration even more than what it is; in their case just for wanting a better future in another country. Skilled legal professionals should be the only ones managing your case, as you deserve the best possible outcome when it comes to citizenship, residencies, and legal status.

Our leading, Atlanta-based firm is ready and able to guide you through the immigration process. You and your family deserve a fair chance at status. Don’t leave your case in incapable hands. You and your loved ones may be entitled to compensation if you contact an immigration attorney.

We understand that facing deportation is not easy to recollect or talk about. We are a compassionate team that understands sensitive documentation. We are ready to fight for you and your family. Immigration law and procedure can be overwhelming and daunting. That is why our office is ready to help you. We are here to answer any of your questions and check your eligibility with other filings and cases.

We are ready to put our best foot forward so that you and your family can receive the rights and compensation you deserve! Nobody hard-working individual should have to face deportation. We are ready and available to serve your needs.

