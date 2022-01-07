Is It Illegal to Date Your Landlord in Los Angeles?

If you are intent on continuing a romantic relationship with your landlord, the best way forward is to sever the business relationship.

If you are renting property in Los Angeles, you might be wondering whether it is illegal to start a relationship with your landlord. Generally speaking, a normal relationship between a tenant and a landlord is strictly business. However, romance rarely follows the normal rules, and we can’t really control who we fall in love with. If you are engaged in this type of relationship, you should be aware of the legal implications. Sexual harassment laws could easily affect the situation.

If you would like to discuss these matters further, it’s probably best to get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in Los Angeles. These legal professionals can help you understand the exact laws at play. In certain situations, tenants are victimized by their landlords without being fully aware of it. If you believe your landlord is crossing the line, you have every right to take legal action with the help of a qualified attorney. With the right approach, you can receive a settlement that compensates you for any misconduct you have endured.

You Will Never Get in Trouble

The first thing you need to know is that you will never face legal consequences for engaging in a romantic relationship with your landlord. As a tenant, you are considered to be in a lower position of power compared to your landlord. Because of this unequal power dynamic, the legal system in California seeks to protect you from coercion or manipulation. As a result of this power dynamic, you might actually feel pressured to engage in a relationship with your landlord. You might think that if you refuse, you will be evicted. On the other hand, you might also believe that your landlord will lower your rent or give you other benefits if you agree to a relationship.

What If I Consented?

Even if you consented to this relationship, it is still seen as “quid pro quo” sexual harassment. This means that your landlord could face legal consequences for engaging in this type of behavior. Still, it’s worth mentioning that you will never be blamed for this relationship and you will not face any legal consequences yourself.

The Legal Way Forward

If you are intent on continuing a romantic relationship with your landlord, the best way forward is to sever the business relationship. In other words, you need to move out and stop paying rent to your landlord. This will protect the landlord from possible lawsuits in the future and deter other potential issues.

Work with a Qualified Attorney in California

The state of California is filled with dedicated attorneys who specialize in sexual harassment law. With their help, you can strive towards the best possible outcome. While engaging in a romantic relationship with your landlord may seem innocent at first, you may have been sexually harassed without your knowledge. It’s best to reach out to a qualified, experienced attorney today to explore all of your legal options.