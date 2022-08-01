Is It Still Worth Suing if I Only Suffered a Minor Injury After a Truck Accident?

Minor injuries still need basic treatment, and why should you be forced to pay for these costs out of your own pocket?

If you walked away from a semi-truck accident with only minor injuries, you can count yourself lucky. Your instinct may be to shrug it off, thank your lucky stars, and continue with life as best you can. But is this really the right move? The other option is to file a personal injury lawsuit – which could potentially provide you with a considerable amount of money. But lawsuits take time, and some believe that they’re more trouble than their worth. Before you make any hasty decisions, you might want to consider the bigger picture.

The best way to move forward in an informed manner is to book a consultation with an attorney. These truck accident lawyers will carefully assess your situation and determine whether it’s truly in your best interests to file a lawsuit. Lawyers will not recommend legal action unless they believe you can win. Even better, you typically don’t have to pay unless you win your lawsuit. With all that said, the clock is ticking. The sooner you get in touch with an attorney, the better.

Even Minor Injuries Can Get Worse With Time

First of all, it’s worth pointing out that even minor injuries can degenerate with time. What might seem like a minor neck ache right now could become a spinal condition that stays with you for the rest of your life1. This is why it’s always a good idea to get checked out by a medical professional – even if you feel completely fine. By covering all your bases and pursuing compensation, you can pay for any future medical expenses should they be necessary.

You Still Need to Cover Your Medical Expenses

Minor injuries still need basic treatment, and why should you be forced to pay for these costs out of your own pocket? Even if you can afford them, the very principle of being asked to pay for injuries caused by someone else is insulting at best.

You Might Have Missed Wages

Even minor injuries can prevent you from working – resulting in considerable lost wages. For example, a slight wrist sprain may prevent you from typing for weeks – resulting in thousands of dollars in missed wages2. This is why exploring your legal options is so important.

Where Can I Find an Attorney Near Me?

