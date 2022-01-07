Is Sexual Harassment Considered to be Unlawful Behavior in Delaware?

An employee working for the electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian filed a gender discrimination lawsuit after she was fired for reporting the “toxic bro culture” she was allegedly subjected to at work.

When an employer, coworker, or another person in your workplace displays unwelcome conduct that is sexual in nature, it is generally categorized as sexual harassment. Though it was overlooked for many decades, resulting in dozens of cases getting swept under the rug, the issue is heavily addressed today.

If you were sexually harassed at work and aren’t sure where to turn for help, USAttorneys.com is here to help you get connected with an experienced sexual harassment lawyer in Delaware. Most attorneys offer free consultations which means you won’t be required to make any sort of financial commitment in exchange for general information.

When would sexual harassment be considered unlawful behavior?

Though the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) does not consider simple teasing and offhand comments to be unlawful behavior, both state and federal law does when it results in any of the following:

Submission to sexual conduct has become “a term or condition of employment.” An example would include an employer giving an applicant an ultimatum—either submit to the sexual advances or lose their chance at getting the job.

Submission or rejection of sexual conduct “is used as the basis for employment decisions affecting an employee.” An example would include an employer requesting sexual advances in exchange for a promotion.

The unwelcome behavior creates “an intimidating, hostile, or offensive work environment.” If you are unable to return to work or find yourself taking days off to avoid contact with the sexual harasser, this would be considered a hostile work environment.

What can be done to address sexual harassment in the workplace?

The nature of the act will play a large role in determining how the issue is addressed. For instance, you may be able to file a gender discrimination lawsuit against your employer if you were fired from your position for reporting him/her for harassment.

A Delaware sexual harassment attorney can review your case to determine if you have the grounds to sue and for how much. Sexual harassment victims can sometimes recover damages for the following after filing a successful lawsuit:

Pain and suffering

Lost wages

Mental anguish

Ready to learn more about how you can combat sexual harassment in the workplace?

Many cases of sexual harassment often go unaddressed because victims are fearful of retaliation. Unfortunately, this allows the behavior to continue or affect others in the workplace. If you are ready to combat sexual harassment but don’t want to do it alone, there are skilled sexual harassment lawyers in Delaware who are ready to help you.

Want to connect with one? Contact USAttorneys.com and we’ll help you.