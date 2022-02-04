Is Unequal Pay a Form of Sexual Harassment in Stockton?

The statistics we so often hear do not compare men and women carrying out the exact same jobs. If we did compare men and women in this way, wages would be near identical.

When most people think about sexual harassment in the workplace, they picture leering bosses, inappropriate touching, and things of that nature. However, sometimes sexual harassment can be much more nuanced and subtle. Sometimes, sexual harassment involves no touching or comments, and instead involves something much more basic: your paycheck. Unequal pay between men and women has been a subject that has gained considerable traction, and it deserves our attention. So what should you do if you have experienced this at your workplace? Is unequal pay really a form of sexual harassment in California?

If you’d like to approach this situation in the most efficient way possible, your best bet is to get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in Stockton. These legal professionals can guide you towards a positive legal outcome in the most efficient way possible. Book a consultation with one of these sexual harassment lawyers, and you can determine whether or not you can sue your employer for unequal pay. As you’ll soon find out, there are a number of laws that provide you with protection in this situation.

Why Unequal Pay is Illegal

You should know that paying men and women unequally is against the law. The Equal Pay Act guarantees you the same wage as someone of the opposite gender. The Civil Rights Act also makes it illegal to discriminate against someone based on their gender by paying them less than the other gender. In fact, all types of gender-based discrimination are illegal when it comes to the Civil Rights Act.

That being said, there are a number of factors you must consider in this situation. First of all, it is only illegal to pay men and women different wages if they are engaging in very similar duties with near-identical job descriptions. For example, it is not illegal to pay a female janitor less than a male CEO, since they are engaging in different jobs. However, it is illegal to pay a female janitor less than a male janitor who is working for the same company and carrying out the same duties.

This is something that is often overlooked when we discuss the “pay gap” between men and women. You may have heard that women earn 80% as much as men in the United States. However, it’s important to realize that this is based on an average calculation of all workers in the United States. These workers may be carrying out radically different jobs. In other words, the statistics we so often hear do not compare men and women carrying out the exact same jobs. If we did compare men and women in this way, wages would be near identical.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Stockton area for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney, help is always available. With assistance from one of these legal professionals, you can hold your employer accountable for unequal pay or any other type of sexual harassment you might have experienced in your workplace. Filing a lawsuit against your employer can result in a number of important benefits, including closure, a sense of justice, and a considerable financial settlement. Book your consultation today.