It’s a Bad Idea to Speak with the Insurance Company After a Truck Accident

If you’re thinking about speaking with the insurance company following an accident with a large truck, you might want to reconsider—at least until you’ve spoken with a lawyer. Although insurance companies are designed to provide financial relief in the event of an accident and/or loss, there are times when they aren’t exactly on your side.

Here are 3 reasons why you should consider speaking with the insurance company after you’ve consulted a truck accident attorney.

The insurance adjuster will likely attempt to collect a recorded statement.

If you’re filing a claim with the trucking company’s insurance carrier, the adjuster assigned to it may request that you provide a recorded statement. While it might seem like a harmless act, insurance carriers will often ask questions that can later be used to devalue your claim or even lead to it being denied.

The truth is, it’s never a good idea to provide a recorded statement to the insurance carrier until after you’ve spoken with a Chicago, IL truck accident attorney. They will prepare you for the questions you’ll face and explain what should and shouldn’t be said. If you’ve suffered severe injuries and need ongoing medical care, the last thing you want is to put your claim at risk of being denied.

An attorney can value your claim, allowing you to compare the estimate with what the insurance company offers.

Sometimes, insurance companies will offer a settlement early on, before you’ve had a chance to assess your injuries and losses. Rather than be pressured into accepting a settlement before you know the true value of your claim, it’s a good idea to have a Chicago truck accident lawyer estimate its value. This way, you’re able to go into the claims process knowing what your claim is worth and can easily identify when the insurer is giving you a low-ball offer.

A lawyer can prep you for the call.

There are certain things you’ll need to discuss with the insurance carrier and others that can be put off until later. For instance, if you suffered minor injuries or aren’t yet sure if you suffered any injuries at all, there is a specific way you’ll want to convey this to the insurer. If you inform the insurer that you aren’t in much pain or don’t know the extent of your injuries, this could make it difficult for you to collect compensation later on should they worsen.

