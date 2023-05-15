Jail Time and Other Penalties for a DUI in Omaha

Other penalties that drivers may face include alcohol assessment and treatment, an alcohol monitoring device, and vehicle immobilization.

There are various lengths of time that drunk drivers will have to face in jail, as well as other penalties they will have to deal with. There is no general degree of penalties mandated for all drivers. Instead, every case is different, and motorists will be given their charges only after their case is heard in court. Since every DUI arrest has varying characteristics associated with it, the penalties the drivers get at the end of the day are also highly different.

For instance, the amount of jail time they end up facing depends on many different elements. The BAC level of the defendant at the time of arrest, and other factors such as whether the judge grants probation or a suspended license all play an important role in determining the penalties that will be given out and the length of jail time faced.

Whether the defendant had prior DUI convictions or not within the last 15 years will also make a difference in how long of a sentence a person is given. Lawyers can educate a person on the different legal avenues available to them to decrease their charges. Omaha DUI lawyers will act as the strong pillar of support that drivers need at this difficult time in their lives. Once a person has Nebraska DUI lawyers on their side, they do not have to worry about missing important deadlines or failing to opt for a viable defense that could have helped them with their case.

Aside from informing a person of the expected jail times, DUI lawyers will also let a person know the potential other penalties they may face regarding their case. When looked at generally, a first offense can lead to $500 fines, community service, license suspension and up to 60 days in jail. There is a range for all penalties, and if drivers want to improve their chances of being on the lower end, they should get in touch with DUI accident lawyers and act on their advice.

Associated Penalties for a DUI in Omaha, Nebraska

Other penalties that drivers may face include alcohol assessment and treatment, an alcohol monitoring device, and vehicle immobilization. The treatment program requires DUI offenders to attend classes to help them understand the implications of DUI and to help them deal with their addiction. An alcohol monitoring device will prevent motorists from driving while they are intoxicated since their vehicle will not turn on unless their BAC is clear. Their vehicle may be immobilized for five days and up to eight months as well depending on the severity of one’s charges.

Anyone who needs help dealing with a DUI case should connect with lawyers as soon as possible so they can proceed forward with their valuable experience and advice.