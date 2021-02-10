LegalReader.com  ·  Legal News, Analysis, & Commentary
Jobs with the Highest Rates of Workers’ Compensation Claims

— February 10, 2021
Seven construction workers standing on a white field; image by Scott Blake, via Unsplash.com.
Avoid taking any shortcuts with safety measures, and monitor how safety measures are being enforced.

The South Carolina Workers’ Compensation Act, for instance, provides benefits to people who have been injured on the job or who suffer from an occupational disease. These benefits include workers in construction, manufacturing, healthcare, landscaping and all types of jobs. These benefits can cover medical treatment and replace a portion of a worker’s lost wages.

Jebaily Law Firm - Professions with Highest Rate of Workers Compensation

