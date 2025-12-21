Judge Allows Convention Center Lawsuit Expansion

Judge expands lawsuit over alleged harassment at San Antonio convention center.

A Bexar County judge has allowed a workplace lawsuit involving the Henry B. González Convention Center to move forward as a class action, a decision that could widen the scope of claims against the City of San Antonio. The lawsuit was filed by former female employees who say they were subjected to repeated sexual harassment, unwanted touching, and abuse while working at the city-run facility. The case follows months of investigative reporting that brought attention to how women were treated by certain male supervisors at the convention center.

The judge’s order stated that all female, non-supervisory employees at the convention center were placed at risk by the work environment, even if they did not personally experience harassment or assault. The ruling recognized that the alleged behavior created a setting where harm was possible for every woman working under those conditions. The class includes women who worked at the convention center from April 2021 through the time of trial, as long as they were not supervisors.

Granting class action status means the lawsuit may now cover a larger group of current and former workers, rather than only the original plaintiffs. This step often increases attention on a case and can raise the potential cost for the defendant if wrongdoing is proven. In this lawsuit, damages are listed as exceeding one million dollars, though the final amount would be decided later if the case proceeds.

The lawsuit names the City of San Antonio and points to failures in leadership and oversight at the convention center. It alleges that under the leadership of Convention and Sports Facilities Director Patricia Muzquiz Cantor, supervisors were allowed to mistreat female staff without proper action being taken. The filing describes a pattern in which male supervisors allegedly used their positions of authority to intimidate, touch, or verbally abuse women who

reported to them.

Court documents referenced at least 13 male employees accused of sexual misconduct since 2021. According to the lawsuit, nine of those men held supervisory roles. The claims include unwanted physical contact, sexual comments, exposure, and retaliation against women who spoke up. Several women described lasting emotional distress and fear related to their time at work.

An attorney representing the former employees said the ruling showed that large institutions cannot ignore reports of abuse or rely on weak systems to protect themselves. He said the women involved came forward not only for their own cases, but also to protect others who worked in the same environment. With the class action designation, their claims will now be considered as part of a broader pattern rather than isolated incidents.

The City of San Antonio responded by saying it received notice of the order and plans to ask the court for reconsideration and clarification. City officials noted that the ruling differed from earlier notes made by the judge months earlier. The city has not admitted fault and continues to contest the claims made in the lawsuit.

The case grew out of a series of investigative news reports that detailed complaints from female maintenance workers and other staff at the convention center. Those reports included records of internal complaints, resignations, and prior disciplinary actions involving supervisors. Some of the allegations were already known to management before becoming public.

After the ruling was issued, the judge later reversed course and removed the class action designation in a signed order, creating uncertainty about how the case will proceed. Legal experts say such changes are not common but can happen as courts review arguments more closely. Attorneys on both sides are expected to continue filing motions as the case develops.

The lawsuit remains active, and the underlying claims of harassment and abuse have not yet been decided by a jury. For the women involved, the case represents an effort to hold leadership accountable and to change what they describe as a harmful work culture. For the city, the case poses legal and public trust challenges as scrutiny remains focused on how employee complaints were handled.

