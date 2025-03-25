Juggling Act: How Matter Management Platforms Help In-House Lawyers Beat Burnout

At the end of the day, in-house lawyers (just like expert jugglers) can only keep so many balls in the air. The right tools don’t just lighten the load—they ensure nothing critical ever gets dropped.

I recently watched a video of an incredible performer juggling five balls while simultaneously bouncing another on his forehead. Then he upped the challenge, juggling seven balls so swiftly I had to pause the video to count them. It was fast, focused and flawless.

In awe of the jugglers’ discipline and dexterity, I couldn’t help but think of today’s in-house lawyers who are constantly juggling multiple priorities. Just like a juggler, they need precision, focus and agility to keep everything in motion without dropping the ball.

The relentless juggle of in-house work

It’s well documented that in house lawyers are now expected to do more with less. Navigating the dual responsibilities of legal advisor and strategic business partner, they must manage risk, ensure compliance, oversee contracts, and support business decisions—all while working with limited resources.

On top of these demands, long hours, system inefficiencies, and administrative overload, are pushing stress levels to breaking point. It’s no surprise that burnout is at crisis levels in the legal profession, with in-house teams particularly vulnerable.

The lawyer burnout epidemic

Burnout can occur in any profession, but the high stakes and relentless pace of law create the perfect storm for exhaustion and stress.

The 2024 Axiom In-House Counsel Survey Report found that 97% of in-house legal professionals report experiencing stress and burnout with 39% describing their burnout as “severe”.

Looking ahead, the survey revealed a growing retention crisis—58% of in-house lawyers are actively searching or open to new roles.

A Bloomberg Law analysis found similar trends, with surveyed lawyers experienced work-related burnout 48% of the time over the preceding six months. The biggest contributors? Heavier workloads, an inability to disconnect, trouble focusing, and feelings of inadequacy.

Burnout is exacerbated by the expectation that in-house lawyers not only manage traditional functions like risk management, contracts and governance, but also serve as proactive strategic partners who are available 24/7.

Recognizing the signs of lawyer burnout

While stress is a universal experience, lawyers and legal professionals face a unique paradox. For many, the very ambition and commitment that fuel success are also the forces leading them toward burnout.

Many legal professionals find themselves riding a continuous cycle of burnout and recovery, struggling to break free. The combination of long hours, overwhelming workloads, constant pressure, and a lack of work-life balance can leave lawyers exhausted and disengaged.

Typical signs and symptoms of burnout (you know them well) include:

Feelings of exhaustion

Loss of passion and drive

Difficulty focusing or performing basic tasks

Emotional withdrawal from family and friends

Feeling disconnected or checked out at work

Declining professional performance.

Burnout and depression share symptoms, like lack of energy, negativity, sleep issues and irritability. However, burnout is primarily linked to chronic workplace stress, often leaving people drained but still engaged in other aspects of life. Depression, on the other hand, extends beyond work and affects overall well-being.

As burnout builds gradually, early recognition is crucial. Identifying the warning signs can help legal professionals take proactive steps to prevent burnout before it takes hold.

The role of a matter management platform

Without the right tools, the constant juggling act of tracking matters, managing legal vendors, mitigating risks, and handling reporting can quickly become overwhelming. This administrative burden not only increases stress but takes valuable time away from higher-value legal work, reducing efficiency and job satisfaction.

According to Thomas Reuters, lawyers spend nearly 40% of their day on tasks other than practising law. A significant portion of that time is lost to manual processes such as chasing approvals, managing spreadsheets, and compiling reports—tasks that don’t directly contribute to business outcomes.

The good news? The legal industry is embracing technology to address inefficiencies. Solutions like Dazychain’s In-house legal matter management software, can be a powerful tool for improving systems and processes, helping in house teams reclaim time for the work that really matters.

Matter management platforms provide an end-to-end solution, from intake and triage to document management, reporting, real-time collaboration, knowledge management, risk mitigation, and reporting. These tools give in-house legal teams the ability to streamline operations, improve productivity, enhance visibility and reduce stress, allowing lawyers to focus on what they do best.

From overload to efficiency: Using tech to lighten the legal workload

Legal tech offers a range of solutions to help lawyers work smarter, not harder. Be leveraging technology, in-house teams can improve productivity, maintain transparency, collaborate effectively, and take control of their workloads.

Automate routine tasks

Artificial intelligence and automation reduce time spent on repetitive tasks like matter creation, document drafting, contract review, and reporting. Less time spent on paperwork means more time for high-value legal work.

Gain full oversight

A centralized in-house legal matter management system provides lawyers with a single source of truth for all matters. With full visibility over workloads, in-house teams can prioritize effectively and maintain control over ongoing cases.

Improve collaboration

Real-time document collaboration tools allow lawyers to work seamlessly across multiple locations and business units, ensuring efficiency and consistency.

Access knowledge instantly

Even the most experienced legal teams can struggle with knowledge sharing and legal research. AI-powered search capabilities significantly reduce time spent hunting for legal documents, contracts, and past matters. Easily locate, share, and use critical information to make informed decisions.

Manage capacity effectively

Data-driven insights allow managers to review team workloads and allocate tasks accordingly. By preventing work overload, legal teams can maintain a healthier, more sustainable work environment.

Real-world impact at MYOB

Helen Carr, Deputy General Counsel at MYOB, uses Dazychain to gain visibility into her team’s workload and offer extra support when needed.

“The dashboards are really handy,” she said. “I use them to get a feel for which areas of our business are sending in more legal requests, revealing which areas of the business might need a bit more legal support.”

Noting the uptake in remote work, Carr said Dazychain gives her “an extra tool to do that well-being check for our lawyers”.

“In a couple of clicks, I can see how the team is tracking,” she said. “Are they carrying a lot of work? Or are they getting behind on their matters? You can speak to people on a video call, but they present the face that they want to present on the day. Dazychain gives that extra insight, that extra prompt to check in and see how they’re going and if they need extra support.”

The future of legal work

Burnout isn’t just a personal struggle—it’s a business risk. With workplace burnout costing businesses around $190 billion a year, it’s an issue that organizations can’t afford to ignore.

Embracing legal technology is no longer an option for in-house legal teams looking to create a healthier, more productive work environment. By streamlining workloads and improving efficiency, matter management platforms help legal professionals stay in control while reducing stress and the potential for burnout.

Because at the end of the day, in-house lawyers (just like expert jugglers) can only keep so many balls in the air. The right tools don’t just lighten the load—they ensure nothing critical ever gets dropped.