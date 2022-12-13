Julia Haart Now Being Sued by Her Former New York Divorce Lawyer

Hillman is now alleging Haart neglected to pay her nearly $500,000 for her services.

PageSix exclusively revealed on December 6, 2022, that Julia Haart, the star of the Netflix series My Unorthodox Life, is being sued by her former New York divorce attorney1. Haart filed for divorce from Silvio Scaglia, owner of Elite World Group, in February 2022 just hours after she was fired from her CEO role.

Although Haart has since retained a new lawyer, the woman she was initially being represented by, attorney Adria Hillman, is claiming Haart “stiffed her out of $413,110.70.”

Julia Haart’s former divorce lawyer filed suit against the reality TV star on December 1, 2022

When Haart filed for divorce, she was being represented by Hillman, a divorce lawyer in New York. PageSix cited that during that time, she provided legal services “in connection with negotiating a separation agreement and/or representation in a matrimonial action.”

Hillman is now alleging Haart neglected to pay her nearly $500,000 for her services. PageSix spoke with Haart’s new lawyer, Nancy Chemtob, who stated that the reality TV star “has a tremendous amount of integrity. She would not stiff any lawyer or person and not pay them unless there was good reason. She has the right to dispute charges and work product.”

How much does it cost to divorce in New York City?

The cost of a divorce varies by case as some couples have more issues to resolve than others. However, if you want to get an uncontested divorce in NYC, you’re looking at a minimum of $335 in court and filing fees2. You might also need to pay notary fees, mailing costs, process server fees, etc.

And if you want to hire legal aid, divorce lawyers sometimes charge flat rates or by the hour.

Finding a New York, NY divorce lawyer you can afford shouldn’t be impossible. USAttorneys.com can help.

If you’re worried about the cost of hiring skilled New York divorce lawyers to assist you with your case, USAttorneys.com can help. We can connect you with New York divorce lawyers near you who may be able to work with you so that you’re able to get the legal services you need.

It’s always a good idea to consult with one or two divorce lawyers so you’re able to make a more informed decision. In the event you have minor children involved and would like to speak with a lawyer who is more versed in custody, we can also connect you with child custody lawyers in your area.

If you’re serious about filing for divorce and live in the New York, NY area, contact USAttorneys.com today. We can connect you with skilled lawyers who can answer any questions you might have and even get you started with the process.

Have questions about this article or a legal concern? Call 800-672-3103.

Sources: