Kansas City Officer, Accomplices Indicted on Sex Crime Charges

Police officer and others are accused of involuntary servitude and other sex crimes.

Former Kansas City Police Department Detective Roger Golubski and three other men have been indicted for sex crime charges including “conspiracy to hold young women in involuntary servitude” and forcing them to provide sexual services.

The sex crime indictment charges Golubski as well as Cecil Brooks, LeMark Roberson, and Richard Robinson with conspiring to hold young women in involuntary sexual servitude in the two-year span from 1996 to 1998. The indictment specifically charges Brooks, Roberson, and Robinson with holding one young woman in involuntary servitude and forcing her to provide sexual services to Roberson. Furthermore, Brooks, Roberson, and Golubski are charged with holding another young woman in involuntary servitude and forcing her to provide sexual services to them. Brooks also provided a location at Delevan Apartments in Kansas City, where young women were being held at one point.

Golubski and Brooks allegedly worked together to target vulnerable, young women, provide them with drugs and alcohol, then force them to engage in sex crime activities. The women appear to have been targeted based on their age, race, and appearance. The indictment alleges that Golubski used his status as a police officer to coerce his victims into engaging in sex acts.

According to the indictment, “the men used physical beatings, sexual assaults, and threats to compel young women to provide sexual services to men.” Golubski is also alleged to have accepted money from Brooks while providing law enforcement protection to continue the criminal activity without legal consequences.

The indictment states that “Golubski contacted Brooks by radio and told him that the police were searching for a young woman who was the victim of a sexual assault. Golubski told Brooks that the young woman had been sexually assaulted by a man, and that Golubski was going to take her to the police department. Golubski then took the young woman to Brooks’ house.”

From there, Brooks allegedly told the young woman that “he would protect her and that he would not allow the police to find her.” He then put a gun to her head and ordered her to have sex with him.

The indictment also charges Brooks, Roberson, and Robinson with being “felons in possession of firearms,” and Roberson is charged with “making a false statement to the FBI during the investigation.” Golubski is also facing previous charges for allegedly “acting under color of law to commit aggravated sexual assault.” Each defendant faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Unfortunately, incidents where cops abuse their power to sexually torment women is well-documented. Besides use of excessive force, sexual assault is the most common charge leveled against police officers. Most often, the crooked, sexually deviant cops target homeless women, addicts, prostitutes and women of color.

The actions of these men illuminate the need for more accountability within police departments. Too often, women are victimized at the hands of dirty cops seeking cheap thrills and control. Moreover, women within the most vulnerable populations tend to bear the brunt of it because they have little to no recourse in seeking justice. Corrupt officers know this and target women who they feel will stay silent.

