LabCorp’s History of Being Sued

While it’s true that most major corporations face lawsuits from time to time, it seems as though LabCorp has been sued on an almost constant basis over the years. So why is this? What misconduct or negligence is leading to these lawsuits? What are plaintiffs alleging, and what kinds of injuries have they suffered as a result of LabCorp’s actions? The answers to these questions may surprise you.

LabCorp’s Past Violations

According to Violation Tracker1, LabCorp has paid out significant sums over the years due to various lawsuits. Since 2000, they have paid out a total of $11,155,075 in various penalties. Almost $8 million of these penalties arose due to “government-contracting-related offenses,” while approximately $3 million has been paid out in employment-related offenses. LabCorp has also paid six-figure sums for consumer-protection-related offenses, environment-related offenses, and safety-related offenses.

In 2011, it was reported2 that LabCorp was going to pay almost $50 million to settle a Medicaid fraud lawsuit. It was alleged that the company overcharged California’s Medicaid program to provide medical kickbacks to doctors. In other words, the company was accused of using taxpayer money to subsidize private discounts, cornering the laboratory market in the process.

In 2015, it was reported that LabCorp had paid $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit3. The company was facing allegations of violating the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act, also known as “FACTA.” According to the allegations, they printed electronic debit card and credit card receipts that included credit card expiration dates.

RTN Law Obtains $235,000 Settlement from LabCorp

In another situation involving consumer-protection-related offenses, LabCorp was forced to pay out a $235,000 settlement to a client represented by RTN Law in Orlando. This settlement was especially noteworthy because the plaintiff was initially offered a settlement of just $5,000. RTN Law was then able to aggressively negotiate for a much higher settlement and has a long history of similar victories over the years.

Where Can I Find An Attorney Near Me?

