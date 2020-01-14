Latest U.S. Election Betting for 2020

The odds for Mayor Pete Buttigieg have been improving significantly thanks to his strong Iowa connections, and recently, New Hampshire.

The race for the 2020 U.S. Presidential election is shaping up. Though we will have to wait till February 3, 2020 for the first primary votes to be cast, betting markets are already pricing favorites for the top job.

Incumbent Donald Trump looks likely to go unchallenged for the Republican ticket, but he will first have to deal with a pending impeachment and negative reports from Ukraine. He is currently going through some turbulent times in office, with allegations of inappropriate administration following him from all corners. He remains the man to beat in the U.S. election betting altogether, according to bookmakers, even though the recent challenges may have had some negative impact on his numbers.

On the Democrats side is where the daggers will be drawn. The country’s top job has attracted more than 20 aspirants, although the number is set to drop as the election date edges closer. So far, only five candidates have shown concrete desire to lead the nation on a Democratic ticket. Like always, this will be a tough one, and nothing can be concluded as yet. It will be remembered, going into the 2016 Presidential elections, Donald Trump at one point had a 0.2 percent chance of clinching the presidency. Former U.S. Secretary of State, and wife to former U.S. President Hillary Clinton was seen as the front runner for the world’s most powerful seat. How things change..

How it stands

Going into January 2020, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden have strong claims for the ticket. Warren had surged past Biden over the summer, only to trail Biden in November. According to stats, President Trump’s main challenger is likely to come from this pair.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Ann Warren is seen by many as a progressive politician since her first endorsement to lead the state of Massachusetts in 2012. At 71, she boasts massive experience having served as a Presidential assistant under the Barrack Obama regime. She was a staunch supporter of Hillary Clinton’s failed bid in 2016.

Joe Biden, a former U.S. Vice President is another popular candidate going into the 2020 elections. He served diligently under the widely popular Obama, and was a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2017. Trump is already aware of the popularity of Biden, and has publicly made it clear that Biden’s candidacy does not worry him.

Kamala Harris, who at one point looked like the ultimate surprise package for the top job has seen her numbers dwindle significantly over the last five to six months. She even dropped below other candidates Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, and Andrew Yang after the debates in July, before pulling out of the race on December 3. Another Democrat, Beto O’Rourke, had earlier withdrawn from contesting in November.

