Lawsuit: California State Sen. Forced Male Chief of Staff to Perform Sex Acts

A woman has filed a lawsuit against California state Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil, claiming that the senator ordered her out of a Stanislaus County press conference earlier this June.

According to CBS News, the complaint was filed on behalf of plaintiff Kelly Coelho, who is seeking an estimated $5 million in damages. Attorneys for Coelho say that the woman was attending a protest against the placement of “sexually violent predators,” or SVPs, being placed in Stanislaus County residences after release.

Coelho, along with other protesters, traveled to the Turlock Police Department, which is where Alvarado-Gil and other community leaders were hosting a press conference to discuss concerns regarding the “SVP” program.

During the press conference, Alvarado-Gil allegedly asked local law enforcement to remove Coelho from the police headquarters—an act that Coelho and her attorneys say constituted a violation of her First Amendment rights.

This is not the first, or the only, lawsuit against Alvarado-Gil.

Earlier this month, the senator’s former chief of staff filed his own complaint, claiming that Alvarado-Gil forced him into a “quid pro quo relationship” that left him seriously injured.

The plaintiff in that claim, Chad Condit, alleges that Alvarado-Gil repeatedly demanded sexual favors and services. Condit’s lawsuit suggests that he assented to the arrangement to protect his job.

During his final meeting with Alvarado-Gil, Condit claims that he suffered a “debilitating” back injury while having to “twist and contort” himself to perform oral sex on the senator while in a vehicle. The incident allegedly left Condit with three herniated discs and a collapsed hip.

Condit says that, though he attempted to use his injuries as an excuse to reject Alvarado-Gil’s sexual advances later in the year, she retaliated by handing him a disciplinary letter rife with varied accusations—including accounts of “inappropriate” behavior.

His attorneys claim that Condit was finally fired in August, after he made it clear that he would not continue a sexual relationship with Alvarado-Gil.

The senator’s legal team has since characterized the allegations as “outlandish.”

“A disgruntled former employee has fabricated an outlandish story, presented without evidence, to get a payday,” attorney Ognian Gavrilov said in a statement. “We expect that the senator will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing of these bogus, financially-motivated claims.”

KCRA notes that Condit’s lawsuit also names the California State Senate as a defendant.

“The Senate has not yet been served in this matter, but we are in discussions with counsel to assess next steps,” said Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras. “The Senate takes all complaints incredibly seriously but is unable to comment on matters involving pending litigation.”

Sources

Former chief of staff sues California State Sen. Alvarado-Gil for sexual harassment, discrimination

Lawsuit claims California senator violated woman’s First Amendment rights

State senator forced chief of staff to perform sex acrobatics that left him with back, hip injuries: suit