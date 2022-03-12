Lawsuit: Dallas Cowboy Owner Jerry Jones Has Secret Daughter

The lawsuit claims that Jones was absent from Alexandra Davis’s life, aside from his efforts to “coerce” her into keeping his identity a secret.

A young congressional aide has filed a lawsuit against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, claiming that he is her father.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the lawsuit was filed Thursday by attorneys for 25-year-old Alexandra Davis.

The complaint alleges that Davis’s mother and Jones had a relationship in the mid-1990s. Jones, who has an estimated net worth of $10.7 billion, was married when Alexandra Davis was conceived.

The Morning News notes that several court documents indicate that Jones and Davis’s mother, Cynthia Davis, reached a confidential financial support settlement.

However, the terms of the agreement stipulate that neither Alexandra Davis nor her mother should publicly identify Jones as the father.

Davis, says the Dallas Morning News, believes that she is not bound by the terms of the settlement her mother allegedly signed.

By filing a lawsuit, Davis hopes she can convince a Dallas County court to acknowledge that she is legally Jones’s daughter—and therefore should not have to stay silent about her parentage.

“It is hard to imagine what could be less in the best interest of a child than to enforce agreements that leave a child without a father and which prevent or legally punish a child from even stating who her father is,” the lawsuit states.

However, Davis fears that Jones could cut her off from further financial support, despite never having been present in her life.

According to Davis, Jones only role in her life has been to “shun” her and “coerce her from ever disclosing her identity.”

While Davis attended university mere miles from Jones’s home, she abided by the agreement her mother signed and never told anyone who her father is. In her lawsuit, Davis notes that the only time she ever disclosed Jones’s identity is when she applied for an F.B.I. security clearance to work in the White House for former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Davis, adds The Dallas Morning News, currently serves as an aide to U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, a Republican who represents Amarillo, Texas.

The News notes that Davis’s lawsuit is somewhat opaque: while it alludes to concerns about her mother’s health, Davis did not explain, in detail, why she decided to file suit.

The Guardian observes that this is not the first time the Dallas Cowboys have made headlines for non-football-related scandals. Earlier this year, the Cowboys paid a multimillion-dollar settlement to resolve claims that a senior team executive filmed cheerleaders inside their locker room at AT&T Stadium.

Sources

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones target of lawsuit over alleged secret daughter

Woman sues Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, says he is her father, court documents say