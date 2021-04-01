Lawsuit: Florida Woman Says Jeffrey Epstein Raped Her and Threatened to Feed Her to Alligators

The anonymous plaintiff, originally from Turkey, says Epstein threatened to feed her to alligators if she ever told anyone what he’d done to her.

A Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, claiming the late billionaire repeatedly raped her in front of her young son.

The plaintiff–identified only as “Jane Doe”–also claims that socialite and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell was not only present when she was sexually assaulted, but played an active, participatory role, too.

Doe was allegedly groomed by Epstein and Maxwell over the course of several months.

She was originally introduced to Epstein at an event hosted by her employer, a real estate company. Doe was tasked with finding Epstein a rental property, which the billionaire later took for $10,000 per month. Epstein then expressed an interest in hiring Doe full-time. To entice her, he offered a competitive salary and gave her and her former husband “expensive” gifts.

Later in the year, Doe claims, Maxwell confiscated her passport “for safekeeping.”

Some months after—due in large part to Maxwell’s “persistent efforts”—Doe agreed to consider working for Epstein.

According to the lawsuit, Doe was then invited to Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida, home in January 2008. While Doe–also a trained hair stylist–was under the impression she would simply be giving Epstein a haircut, the billionaire raped her shortly after she arrived.

After Epstein finished raping the woman, he goaded her into accepting $200.

When Doe said that she wanted to leave—and threatened to contact law enforcement—Maxwell responded by saying that police were already on the way. Moments later, “two men who claimed to be police officers” showed up on Epstein’s doorstep. There, they threatened to arrest Doe for prostitution and said they would take away her son, too.

With scant recourse, Epstein and Maxwell allegedly forced Doe into her own vehicle; the three of them then went to pick up Doe’s young son en route to her hotel room in Naples.

On the way, Doe was told to pull to the side of the road.

There, alongside a marshy waterway, Epstein purportedly pledged to kill her if she ever told anyone what he had done.

“[Epstein] told her in explicit detail that, as had happened to other women in the past, she would end up in this body of water and be devoured by alligators should she ever reveal what Epstein had done to her,” the lawsuit states.

For more than five months, Doe says, Epstein controlled her movements and forced her to have sex with numerous other people. On several occasions, she was coerced into posing naked for pictures and was videotaped performing sexual acts, too.

Doe also alleges that Epstein was intimidated into having “unwanted surgery” performed on her genitals.

That surgery, says The Miami Herald, was meant to restore Doe’s hymen—so that Epstein could then prostitute her as a virgin to his and Maxwell’s “high-profile” clients.

The lawsuit, says The Naples Daily News, names as defendants Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, who are the two co-executors of the Epstein estate.

Sources

