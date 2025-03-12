Lawsuit: Girl Scout Cookies Contain Lead, Heavy Metals, and Other Toxins

“While the entire sales practice system for Girl Scout Cookies is built on a foundation of ethics and teaching young girls sustainable business practices, defendants failed to uphold this standard themselves,” the lawsuit alleges.

A New York woman has filed a lawsuit alleging that the iconic cookies sold by the Girl Scouts of America are contaminated with heavy metals, pesticides, and other toxins.

According to USA Today, the proposed class-action lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of plaintiff Amy Mayo. The complaint names defendants including the Girl Scouts of America and cookie manufacturers Ferraro USA and Interbake Foods.

Attorneys for Mayo said that a recent study, commissioned by Moms Across America and GMO Science, found that 100% of all tested Girl Scout cookies contained a combination of aluminum, arsenic, lead, mercury, and cadmium. Furthermore, about 13 cookies tested positive for glyphosate, a common herbicide used to kill weeds.

“While the entire sales practice system for Girl Scout Cookies is built on a foundation of ethics and teaching young girls sustainable business practices, defendants failed to uphold this standard themselves,” the lawsuit alleges.

Mayo claims that she only purchased Girl Scout Cookies because she believed that they were “quality and safe cookies.” If she had known that that the cookies were contaminated and contained “dangerous toxins,” she either would not have bought the cookies or “would have paid substantially less.”

An attorney for Mayo told The New York Post that the federal government does not adequately regulate many privately-sold food products, including Girl Scout Cookies.

“Lead is our foremost concern, but the presence of the four other heavy metals and pesticides is deeply concerning, especially because these products are marketed and sold by children,” attorney Blake Yagman said.

However, some commentators have already observed that the Moms Across America study cited in the lawsuit may not be reliable: it was not published in a scientific journal, nor was it subjected to peer review.

The Girl Scouts of America have yet to comment on the lawsuit. In a recent statement, the organization emphasized that it prioritizes both the well-being of Scouts and the safety of customers.

“Small amounts of heavy metals can be found naturally in the environment, including in food products, due to air, water, and soil exposure. These metals are not added to our Girl Scout Cookies,” the Girl Scouts said. “While such occurrences are not unique to Girl Scout Cookies, our trusted baking partners continue to ensure the integrity of our recipes and the safety of all Girl Scout Cookie products in accordance with federal regulations and Global Food Safety Initiative standards.”

“The health and safety of Girl Scouts and cookie customers is our top priority,” the Girl Scouts said. “Rest assured: Girl Scout Cookies are safe to consume.”

The lawsuit seeks $5 million in damages and a court order requiring that the Girls Scouts of America and its affiliated cookie manufacturers include disclosures on all packaging.

