Lawsuit Claims Texas Tech Guard Pop Isaacs Sexually Assaulted Teenage Girl on Bahamas Trip

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the girl’s parents, claims that Isaacs forced himself on the 17-year-old girl after being supplied alcohol by a Texas Tech booster.

A recently-filed lawsuit claims that Texas Tech sophomore Pop Isaacs sexually assaulted an underage girl in the Bahamas.

According to FOX News, the complaint says that the incident occurred this past November, when Isaacs and the Red Raiders were on a team trip to the Caribbean. While there, they competed in the Battle 4 Atlantis basketball tournament.

In their complaint, the parents of the unidentified minor say that she was 17 years old at the time of the incident. Although Bahamian law sets the age of consent as 16, the alleged victim was under the influence of alcohol at the time, such that she could not have legally consented to have relations with Isaacs.

The lawsuit is seeking an estimated $1 million in damages.

In the meantime, Isaacs appears to have faced no significant consequences. On Friday, Texas Tech said that Isaacs “remains in good standing,” with the school already having initiated a Title IX investigation into the alleged incident.

“Upon learning of the allegations, the matter was immediately and properly reported to the university’s Title IX office,” Texas Tech said in a statement. “The Title IX office and its process are external to and independent from T.T.U. Athletics. The Title IX Office’s investigation into the allegations promptly commenced.”

The Texas Tech Athletics department reportedly “reached out to the Title IX office on two occasions and was informed both times that, based upon the information, Pop Isaacs remains in good standing, and there is no reason to withhold him form university activities, including basketball competition.”

A spokesperson for the university said that the Title IX investigation is still underway and will continue until it is completed, “regardless of the civil lawsuit.”

The lawsuit, adds FOX News, was filed in Lubbock County court on behalf of the girl’s parents.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs say that, at the time, a Texas Tech booster had purchased alcoholic drinks for Isaacs and another teammate. Both players were “in a room” with two girls—ages 17 and 16—after which Isaacs and the 17-year-old went into another room. Isaacs then purportedly assaulted the girl, who “attempted to fight him off.”

According to the lawsuit, “Isaacs intentionally, knowingly and recklessly engaged in unconsented physical, offensive and sexual contact” with the girl, who only found about the incident in mid-December after she was made aware that Isaacs “was bragging about having sexual intercourse with her.”

The girl, the complaint states, “did not and could not have provided informed consent due to an intoxicated state.”

