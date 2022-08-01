Lawyers May Assist When a Motorcycle Accident in Cheyenne Results in Fatal Injury

Motorcycles offer no frame surrounding a rider, no air bag to cushion their body in the event of a crash, and no seatbelt to hold them in place if they hit an uneven roadway, other obstacle, or another vehicle.

A motorcyclist suffered fatal injury in a crash East of Cheyenne according to Wyoming Law Enforcement. The collision occurred at milepost 12.97 on Interstate 80 when a 2015 Dodge Ram was attempting to make a left turn on County Road when the Harley driver attempted to pass it as the truck driver was engaged in making the turn. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injury at the scene. All occupants of the Dodge were properly restrained and did not suffer injury. The motorcyclist’s speed may have been a factor in the crash and is being investigated. This is the 52nd fatality to date in 2022 on Wyoming’s roadways. Legal counsel can work with law enforcement and insurance companies to identify who is responsible regarding damage compensation. An experienced attorney in Wyoming can assist accident victims with legal action after an accident causes personal injury, property damage, or death.

Additional parties

Personal injury accident lawyers are skilled at identifying additional parties to an accident claim, separate from drivers if there any roadway dangers that may have contributed to a crash. They can determine the best legal approach to individual cases such as mediation, arbitration or going to trial, while staving off unnecessary pressure from insurance companies who want to swiftly close out a claim. Accidents involving fatal injury may lead to damage compensation for surviving family members and loved ones requiring consultation with an accident lawyer for guidance.

Limited protection

Motorcycles offer no frame surrounding a rider, no air bag to cushion their body in the event of a crash, and no seatbelt to hold them in place if they hit an uneven roadway, other obstacle, or another vehicle. When a crash occurs with a motorcycle, the possibility of significant bodily harm and fatal injury is present, as riders are likely to hit the ground, be ejected into the air before landing, or absorb the impact of the accident in full force on their body with no protection from a metal framework. In some states, riders are not even required to wear helmets, predisposing them to long term brain injuries.

Wrongful death damage recovery

In Wyoming, a wrongful death representative must file a wrongful death claim within two years from the date of the death caused by the negligent, reckless, or deliberate act of another. Damages may be awarded to the beneficiaries to cover immediate costs related to funeral and burial expenses as well as those related to current and future economic and non-economic losses suffered. The comprehensive damage awards will address harmful losses to survivors for present and future lost wages, medical bills, household expenses and general non-economic damages include pain and suffering, mental anguish and loss of consortium, or companionship.

In some cases, Wyoming law also allows punitive damages awards that are not capped to punish a defendant for egregiously bad conduct toward a victim, and to deter others contemplating similar behavior. The standard in Wyoming is gross negligence, or actual malice and must be proven in court. A Wyoming injury attorney can inform a claimant of pertinent filing timelines.

Comparative negligence

Wyoming insurance follows the modified comparative negligence rule regarding motor vehicle accidents, barring any recovery for parties involved in an accident who are more than 50% responsible for causing injury, otherwise damages will be in proportion to the amount of fault assigned to each driver.

Legal action after an accident

Wyoming surviving family of motorcycle accident fatality victims do not have to deal directly with insurance companies toward the resolution of damages. Experienced lawyers can carry that burden and save time, reduce stress, and point accident victims on the right path toward a comprehensive financial award. Free consultation is available at the Law Offices of Frederick J. Harrison, P.C., and surviving loved ones should seek answers and guidance from a legal professional toward the recovery of damages.

