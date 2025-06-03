Leader of Swatting Ring Pleads Guilty

Romanian man admits leading swatting ring targeting U.S. officials and institutions.

A Romanian man has admitted in court that he spent years organizing fake emergency calls to trick police into sending armed officers to homes, churches, and government buildings across the United States. These kinds of fake calls are known as “swatting,” and they’re not just pranks. They can cause serious panic, waste emergency resources, and even put lives at risk. The man, 26-year-old Thomasz Szabo, used several online names like Plank, Jonah, and Cypher, and worked with others as part of a swatting ring to carry out the hoaxes from overseas. In total, he and his group targeted over 75 public officials, four places of worship, and multiple reporters with fake threats.

Swatting usually involves someone calling 911 to report a fake emergency—like a shooting or a bomb threat—at a real person’s address. The goal is to get the police, often a SWAT team, to show up ready for a violent situation. In some cases, people have been injured or even killed when police responded to these fake calls. Szabo and his group made these threats to places like members of Congress’ homes, the residences of former federal agents, and senior leaders in government. In one case, he claimed a shooting was going to happen at synagogues in New York City. In another, he said explosives were set to go off at the U.S. Capitol and that the President-elect was in danger.

What made the case even more disturbing is that Szabo bragged about his actions in the swatting ring. According to court records, one member of the group once messaged him saying they had done over two dozen swatting incidents in a single day. They estimated the chaos they caused wasted more than half a million dollars in emergency services—just over two days.

The Department of Justice says Szabo wasn’t just participating but leading the swatting ring. He founded the online group behind these attacks and encouraged others to join in. He also kept records of the damage caused and posted updates to his followers. Officials say he used his position in the group to direct and plan many of the fake calls.

Szabo was arrested in Romania and sent to the U.S. in late 2024. He recently pleaded guilty to two serious crimes—one count of conspiracy and one count of making threats involving explosives. Each charge carries up to five or ten years in prison, and his sentencing will happen in October.

The FBI, Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police, and other agencies worked together on the investigation, along with law enforcement partners in Romania. U.S. prosecutors and international affairs staff also helped bring him back to face justice.

Officials are using this case to remind the public that swatting is not a harmless joke. It drains emergency services, puts people in danger, and distracts police from real threats. When someone lies to 911, especially about bombs or guns, they risk hurting innocent people and breaking multiple laws.

The case against Szabo shows how far law enforcement will go to catch people who think they can hide behind a screen. Even from another country, Szabo couldn’t avoid the consequences of what he did. And now, with his guilty plea, he faces years behind bars for turning emergency services into tools for fear and chaos.

