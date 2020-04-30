Leading Causes of Car Accidents in the U.S.

A study published in the British Medical Journal found that drivers who drove at excessive speeds are more likely to crash than the drivers who drive safely under the speed limit.

At first glance, car accidents appear to be caused by vehicle owners failing to pay attention to all of the signs and behaviors of good drivers.

This is not always the case. Some car accidents can be explained by factors that are not related to the negligence or criminal intent of the driver; however, there are many different ways people can be at fault. Some of the most common car accidents cases include:

Drunk Driving

The problem of drunk driving and texting while driving might not be what people think, according to a new report. Though drivers who have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08 percent or higher are certainly over the limit and can most likely trigger an accident. Alcohol, even one or two drinks, can have a significant impact on the brain and body of an adult. No one should get behind the wheel if they are under the influence of any substance. It doesn’t matter what type of substance; prescription or illegal. What matters is that you are comfortable with your medication and you are safe to drive.

Speed

Driving at or above the posted speed limit can be the culprit in nearly one out of every three car accidents. An accident due to speed is the number one cause of death in the United States, at least when due to car accidents. It does not include motorcycle accidents or road traffic injuries. Every single day in the United States over 100 Americans die from others speeding while they are traveling at a speed that is below the posted speed limit.

Driving Against the Traffic Flow

Many accidents can be traced to driving against the flow of traffic, or in other words, doing something on the road that is not the safest thing to do. Driving in heavy traffic makes you more likely to take risks, and more likely to make mistakes. A study published in the British Medical Journal found that drivers who drove at excessive speeds are more likely to crash than the drivers who drive safely under the speed limit. You will have more accidents if you are going too fast for the road conditions or the road itself.

Reckless driving

The heart of car accidents are caused by drivers who do nothing. These people aren’t necessarily dangerous people—but many are. They are reckless. They’re reckless to their families, to their employers, and to the passengers in their cars.

Research shows that for every 30 seconds of delay, a vehicle that exceeds the posted speed limit has a 1.3% chance of a crash. If it’s five minutes or longer, the chance increases to 2.6%.Taking responsibility for one’s own actions and learning to control your temper, brain, and emotions is an extremely important aspect of survival.

Distracted Driving

Statistically, every month more than 5,000 car accidents are caused by a distracted driver. The National Safety Council calls it “the driver in the driver’s seat, attempting to take his eyes off the road for 20 seconds at a time.”

If you think you or someone you know is distracted driving, the first step is to learn more about the signs of a distracted driver. For example, you might be surprised to learn that over one-third of crashes are caused by drivers texting and driving.