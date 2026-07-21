The Legal Entity Identifier, Explained: What Businesses and Their Counsel Should Know

The practical takeaway for counsel is simple. When you advise a business client on financing, securities activity, or significant cross-border dealing, ask early whether an active LEI is required and whether the client’s existing one is current.

Identifying a counterparty is harder than it sounds. One jurisdiction gives you a registered company number. Another gives you a tax identifier. A contract carries a name that may or may not match the name on a bank account. None of these travels well across borders, and none of them tells you, on its own, who ultimately controls the entity on the other side of a transaction. The Legal Entity Identifier was designed to close that gap. For counsel advising businesses that borrow, trade, or transact across markets, it has become a piece of infrastructure that’s worth understanding.

What the LEI actually is

A Legal Entity Identifier is a 20-character alphanumeric code, built on the ISO 17442 standard, that uniquely identifies a legal entity participating in financial transactions anywhere in the world. The code carries no embedded meaning, not unlike a vehicle identification number. It’s just a stable, globally unique key.

The value lies in the reference data attached to it. Each identifier links to a public record of the entity behind it, often described as the “who is who” and “who owns whom” of the financial system. The first answers a basic question: which legal person are you dealing with? You get its legal name, registered address, and jurisdiction of formation. The second maps the entity’s direct and ultimate parents, so a chain of ownership can be followed rather than guessed at. All of this data is open and free to query. An LEI isn’t a private credential held by the entity. It’s a public record about it.

The standard and the body behind it

The system didn’t appear by accident. It grew out of the post-2008 financial crisis, when regulators discovered they couldn’t reliably tell who was exposed to whom as institutions failed. The G20 and the Financial Stability Board pushed for a common, global way to identify parties to financial transactions, and the LEI is the result.

Oversight of the framework sits with the GLEIF, the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation, a not-for-profit body established to support a single, authoritative source of identity data. GLEIF rarely issues codes itself. Instead it accredits the organisations, known as Local Operating Units or registration agents, that register entities and issue identifiers within particular markets. In India, for instance, an entity can register an LEI through a GLEIF-accredited issuer rather than approaching the foundation directly. That keeps the data centrally governed while letting issuance happen close to the entities being identified.

One operational detail matters for counsel. An LEI must be renewed annually, and renewal is not a formality. It’s the mechanism by which the reference data is re-verified and kept current, usually by the accredited issuer that maintains the record. A lapsed identifier is flagged as such in the public register. An entity that lets its LEI expire may find itself unable to complete a transaction that requires an active code, so renewal belongs on the compliance calendar alongside other recurring filings. Issuers operating in this space, such as GlobalLEI in India, tend to offer renewal and transfer as standing services rather than one-off registration, which is the model the annual cycle assumes.

Where it supports diligence and compliance

For practitioners, the LEI is most useful as an input into work they already do. Know-your-customer and anti-money-laundering processes depend on establishing identity and beneficial ownership. An active LEI offers a standardised, independently maintained starting point for both, and one that stays consistent across jurisdictions in a way local registers do not.

Counterparty due diligence benefits the same way. Before a client enters a financing arrangement or a significant commercial agreement, the LEI record lets you check the ownership structure on the other side against what’s been represented. Because the identifier is stable, it’s also a clean key for aggregating exposure across entities that may trade under several names. That’s exactly the visibility regulators lacked in 2008.

Where it is now mandated

The LEI has moved from recommendation to requirement in a growing list of contexts. In India, the Reserve Bank of India requires LEIs for large corporate borrowers, applying the obligation to those with aggregate exposure of 50 crore rupees and above, and extends it to large-value transactions. The Securities and Exchange Board of India imposes its own requirements on certain market participants. Comparable mandates exist across other major regulatory regimes, usually clustering around securities reporting and high-value or cross-border activity.

The practical takeaway for counsel is simple. When you advise a business client on financing, securities activity, or significant cross-border dealing, ask early whether an active LEI is required and whether the client’s existing one is current. It’s a small question that occasionally keeps a transaction from stalling at an inconvenient moment.