Legalese Can Lead to Less Homeowners Insurance Money

Vermont residents don’t have to worry much about natural disasters, such as hurricanes, like people in coastal areas. Most of the home insurance claims made in Vermont have to do with the damages caused by the brutal winter weather. If a pipe freezes and bursts in the middle of winter you’ll be left with considerable damages and you’ll need money to fix the problems as soon as possible. This is when you’ll discover that your insurer doesn’t care about your problems. You may be faced with long delays in the processing of your claim or a flat denial of your legitimate claim. What can you do? Know that their decision is not final and an experienced Vermont homeowners insurance claim denial lawyer can help you file an appeal.

Why would a home insurance claim be denied in Vermont?

One of the main reasons invoked by insurers in Vermont to deny a claim is lack of coverage. The validity of such a reason is hard to assess since most policies use a very confusing wording, hard to understand if you’re not proficient in legalese. Theoretically, the perils covered by your insurance should be listed clearly, which is not always the case. Just have a look at your policy and you’ll understand what we’re talking about. Also, you need to pay attention to the fine print and try to make sense of all the exclusions.

If you have any doubts about coverage or lack of when you’re preparing to file a claim or when you receive a denial letter contact a homeowners insurance claims denial lawyer in Burlington and see what they think. The initial consultation is free anyway, so you have nothing to lose.

Most of the home insurance claims made in Vermont have to do with snow and ice damage. The accumulation of snow on the roof can cause it to collapse and prolonged freezing temperatures can cause pipes to burst. When you make a claim, this should include the costs of the repairs needed, as well as money to replace damaged belongings.

This is where lack of coverage can become quite tricky. You should always make sure to have a complete inventory of your belongings to present it when you need to file a claim. There will be a lot of wrangling on this issue. Your insurer may start by offering you compensation based on the value of your appliances, furniture, etc, adjusted for the wear and tear. Yes, the TV in the master bedroom was 5 years old, so it wasn’t worth much, but you still need to replace it and a new one costs much more. Your insurance claims lawyer will have to fight with the insurance people to get them to offer you the replacement value of your damaged goods.

What are the chances of an appeal?

If the insurer’s denial was based on false pretexts, your lawyer will make that clear when he appeals the initial decision. The insurance company is obligated to review your claim and take into account any new documentation you present at this stage. If they still refuse to pay up, your lawyer can sue them for bad faith and breach of contract.