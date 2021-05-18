The Legality of Cannabis Grow Tents in North America

Many people who use grow tents invest in models with clear sides for easy observation and stable support systems to hang their grow lights.

The cannabis industry is growing at an incredible rate, and in the last several years, it has become one of the hottest investment industries in the world. After decades of pushing for law reform, many states have legalized medical and recreational marijuana use and decriminalized growing cannabis for profit in mainstream business. Thus, the creation of grow tents across North America.

Gray Areas Regarding Legality in the US

When it comes to growing marijuana at home, there is plenty of confusion and gray areas. That is primarily the US’s case where growing cannabis is illegal on the federal level; however, states across the nation have legalized cannabis. In approximately 99% of cases, state law is used to enforce incidents of growth within their borders.

There are a few different groups of laws to consider when referring to growing cannabis.

States allowing growth of legal cannabis for medicinal use

OK, NM, AZ, MO, HI, RI, MT, WA, VT, MI, NM, NV, CA, OR

States allowing growth of recreational and medical cannabis

ME, MA, AK, CO

States where growing cannabis is illegal

AL, MS, NH, NJ, DE, MD, NY, PA, VA, WV, OH, KY, NC, SC, GA, FL, TN, KY, IN, AL, AR, LA, IA, WI, TX, KS, NE, SD, ND, WY, UT, ID, CT

Now that we know which states allow some at-home cannabis growing, it’s then time to understand the regulations involved with growing cannabis in those US states. Some states require you to register with the state or state entities, but here is the breakdown of current regulations for growing cannabis in the US.

Cannabis Growing Regulations by State

Arizona requires you to qualify and then register with the Department of Health Services but must live more than 25 miles from a dispensary.

In California, you can grow cannabis at home if you’re over 21. However, Prop 215 states that medical growers have no cap on quantity, and SB240 only allows for six mature plants in addition to 12 immature plants.

In Colorado, you can have up to 6 plants if you’re over 21. Only three of those plants can be flowering. Households with more than one adult living on the premises are allowed a maximum of 12 plants.

Hawaii will allow you to grow up to 10 plants if you register with the state.

Only companies can grow medical cannabis in Illinois.

Only universities may grow medical marijuana in Louisiana.

In Maine, adults 21 and over can grow six mature plants or 12 immature plants.

Massachusetts allows adults over 21 to grow marijuana with up to 6 plants for a single individual and up to 12 plants for multiple adults in a single household.

Montana allows medical marijuana patients to grow up to 4 mature plants or have 12 seedlings.

Nevada allows anyone over 21 to grow cannabis as long as they do so 25 miles away from dispensaries.

New Mexico allows individuals with a Personal Production License to grow up to 4 matures plants and 12 seedlings and has a maximum of 2 grow licenses per household.

Oklahoma allows patients approved for medical marijuana use to grow six mature plants and up to 6 seedlings.

Oregon allows anyone over 21 to grow cannabis.

Rhode Island allows registered patients to grow up to 12 mature plants per person for up to 24 plants per household.

Vermont allows medical marijuana cardholders to grow up to 2 plants per household.

Washington allows medical marijuana users registered with the state to have up to 6 plants, and in some cases with special consent, up to 15 plants.

The legality of Growing Cannabis in Canada

Since 2018, it has been legal to grow, possess, and use cannabis on a federal level in Canada. There are several rules and regulations in place, however, to ensure minors don’t have access to it, and the country provides a guideline for how much you’re allowed to grow at home according to your doctor’s prescription.

Growers are allowed a certain number of plants inside and outside. The guideline goes by the number of grams your doctor prescribes. In general, however, there is a four-plant rule per household. Keep in mind that some provinces won’t allow you to grow cannabis (Quebec, Manitoba).

Most provinces allow adults 19+ to consume and grow cannabis. However, a few require you to be 18. Keep in mind that each province has different regulations for the growth of plants. Most allow up to 4 plants per household. Some have stipulations allowing landlords to give their permission, and the grower must stay a certain number of meters from schools or other institutions.

Measure to Protect Pets and Children

These measures are in place to protect children and pets to ensure they don’t have access to these plants. There are also some provinces with laws to force growers to keep their plants out of public view. These laws make it necessary for some growers to rely on grow tents to help them be compliant and successful with their efforts.

Grow Tents are Becoming Essential in Areas Where Cannabis Growth is Legal

Across the US and Canada, people rely on grow tents to help them produce high-quality cannabis plants that are healthy and kept safely out of view of the public. This is primarily a concern in some Canadian areas, and a good idea for both grow tent users in both countries.

As areas become more welcoming of individual growers across North America, people need to purchase grow tents to avoid taking up space in their homes. Another reason people buy grow tents is to protect plants outdoor plants from the elements or prying eyes. The tents also play a crucial role in staying compliant in certain areas.

Grow Tents for At-Home Growers

There are a whole host of benefits to having grown tents where they’re legal. Perhaps the top reason is the ability to control the plants’ environment to ensure their health and quality.

However, another convenient aspect of using grow tents is installing and using them and then taking them down again. They are simple to move and offer better quality and convenience, permitting grow structures such as greenhouses.

They are ideal for beginners who are just learning how to grow their cannabis. The environment is easier to control, and you can purchase them in a wide variety of sizes and shapes. They also allow the plant plenty of room to grow up because the tops are constructed high.

Many people who use grow tents invest in models with clear sides for easy observation and stable support systems to hang their grow lights. Also, there’s enough space to install plenty of automation for watering and light or temperature control via fans, so the upkeep and tent maintenance is minimal.

Are You Considering Purchasing a Grow Tent?

If you plan to order and install a grow tent, please make sure you’re familiar with the laws in your area. Although federal law prohibits cannabis growth in the US, state laws may vary and take precedence in most instances. However, it’s important to remember that currently, grow tent operations are still illegal in most states, and growers aren’t free from prosecution under federal law.

If you live in Canada, only two provinces are outlawing grow tent operations, including Quebec and Manitoba. In the rest of the country, most citizens 18 or 19 and over can grow a limited amount, but be conscious of each province’s regulation to avoid compliance issues.