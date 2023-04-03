Less Obvious Ways to Sue After a Colorado Springs Motorcycle Accident

You can also sue for poorly-maintained roads that caused your accident.

If you have been harmed in a Colorado motorcycle accident, the obvious option is to sue another driver. But what if that’s not possible for whatever reason? What if you need to explore other options for lawsuits and compensation? This situation is more common than you might realize. But is there really any other way to sue? How can you receive compensation without actually suing a negligent driver? This is something you will need to discuss with your lawyers, but there are a number of potential possibilities.

Suing a Bar for Selling Alcohol to an Intoxicated Driver

Sometimes, suing a drunk driver won’t provide you with much compensation. This may be because they are uninsured, or because their policy cannot cover the full extent of your damages. Fortunately, Colorado allows you to sue bars and pubs that sold alcohol to a drunk driver that caused your accident. These are known as “dram shop” laws. Under these laws, you can sue bars for selling alcohol to intoxicated drivers in two different situations:

Firstly, you can sue a bar or a pub for selling alcohol to a minor under the age of 21 if that individual later causes your motorcycle crash. Secondly, you can sue a bar or a pub for selling alcohol to someone who was visibly intoxicated prior to your crash. Proving this may be difficult, but you can get plenty of help from qualified lawyers.

Suing for Poorly-Maintained Roads

You can also sue for poorly-maintained roads that caused your accident. This can be slightly challenging, but there are situations in which these lawsuits are justified. For example, a road with excessive potholes and cracks can pose a serious risk to motorcyclists, who are more affected by these defects than passenger vehicles. Sometimes, construction crews leave roads in a state of complete disrepair without posting adequate warning signs or blocking off the road. This can cause motorcyclists to crash into ditches, exposed piping, and other hazards. You may be able to sue the government for these poorly-maintained roads.

Suing Motorcycle Manufacturers

Finally, you may be able to sue the manufacturer of your motorcycle if some kind of design or manufacturing defect led directly to your accident. For example, your motorcycle’s steering may have locked up in the moments before your accident. Or perhaps a wheel fell off without warning. Manufacturers can be held accountable for these defects if you file product liability lawsuits.

Where Can I Find a Qualified Motorcycle Accident Lawyer in Colorado Springs?

There are plenty of Colorado Springs motorcycle accident lawyers standing by to assist injured victims. These Colorado motorcycle accident lawyers understand that some accidents are not as straightforward as others, and alternative strategies may need to be explored. Book your consultation with motorcycle accident lawyers, and you can discuss these alternate strategies in an efficient, clear manner. Get in touch with accident lawyers right away to avoid any potential issues with the statute of limitations.

Sources:

https://leg.colorado.gov/sites/default/files/images/olls/crs2019-title-12.pdf https://kdvr.com/news/local/heres-how-to-report-a-pothole-to-get-them-fixed-in-colorado/#:~:text=Potholes can be reported to,or contact public works online.&text=Call 719-385-6808 or make a street maintenance request.&text=You can call 311 or,select pothole as the category.

If you have further questions about this article or legal concerns call 800-672-3103.