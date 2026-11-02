Lidl Recalls Gelato After Bacteria Found

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Lidl has pulled a popular gelato flavor from store shelves across nine states and Washington, DC, after laboratory testing found a potentially dangerous bacterium in a sample. The voluntary recall involves Gelatelli Coffee & Vanilla Gelato with Coffee Sauce & Cookie Pieces, prompting concerns about possible exposure to an infection that can cause serious illness. The recall affects a specific batch of the 16-ounce containers sold at Lidl locations between July 19 and October 15, 2026. According to the recall notice, routine quality testing detected Listeria monocytogenes in a laboratory sample. The bacterium can cause listeriosis, an infection that may lead to serious complications, particularly among pregnant women, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

Customers can identify the affected gelato by checking several details printed on the packaging. The recalled containers have a best-by date of March 26, 2028, a lot number of 085261, and a Universal Product Code of 40564897. Only the identified batch is included in the recall. The affected products were distributed through Lidl stores in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. Washington, DC, is also included in the affected sales area. Anyone who purchased the recalled gelato is being advised not to eat it. Consumers can either throw the product away or return it to a Lidl store for a full refund. A receipt is not required to receive reimbursement, making it easier for customers to return containers even if proof of purchase is unavailable.

Lidl confirmed that no illnesses connected to the recalled gelato had been reported at the time of its announcement. The company also issued a statement expressing regret for the inconvenience and explaining that customer well-being remains a priority. Lidl said its quality assurance department regularly checks products sold in its stores to ensure they meet company standards.

Listeria is particularly concerning because the bacterium can survive in cold temperatures, including those found inside refrigerators and freezers. It occurs naturally in soil, water, decaying plants, and animals, and unlike many other germs, refrigeration does not necessarily stop it from growing, which can make contaminated products difficult to manage through normal storage practices. Listeria been associated with several types of products, including unpasteurized milk, soft cheeses, and prepared foods that are eaten without additional cooking. Once someone consumes contaminated food, the infection can affect the digestive system and, in more serious cases, spread to other parts of the body, causing severe symptoms including a fever, muscle aches, nausea, diarrhea, headaches, confusion, loss of balance, and other complications.

According to estimates included in the recall information, approximately 1,250 people in the United States develop listeriosis each year, with roughly 250 deaths. Although many infected individuals recover, serious cases can require hospital treatment and may become life-threatening. Pregnant women, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems face a greater risk of severe complications. Anyone who consumed the recalled gelato and develops symptoms associated with listeriosis should contact a healthcare professional, particularly if they fall into one of these higher-risk groups.

The recall serves as a reminder that contaminated products may not look, smell, or taste unusual. Checking packaging information and paying attention to product removal notices can help prevent accidental exposure. Lidl customers who purchased the affected Gelatelli flavor are being encouraged to check their freezers and take advantage of the available refund process.

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Lidl recalls popular ice cream sold across nine US states after routine testing reveals potentially deadly bacteria

Ice cream recalled across 9 US states over fears of potentially deadly bacteria as shoppers urged to check freezers