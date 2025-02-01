Lifelong Exercise Can Prevent Cognitive Decline

Lifelong exercise supports brain health, slowing cognitive decline and preserving memory.

Staying active throughout life may be one of the best ways to keep the brain sharp, even in old age. A recent study from University College London suggests that regular physical activity, especially before the age of 50, could play a role in slowing cognitive decline and preserving memory function. Researchers looked at data from a long-term study following participants born in 1946 and found a connection between lifelong exercise and brain health at 70.

The study focused on how physical activity over three decades affected brain function, particularly in relation to Alzheimer’s disease. Brain scans showed that people who engaged in regular exercise had a larger hippocampus, the area of the brain linked to memory. Those who stayed active throughout their lives also experienced slower cognitive decline, even if their brains showed signs of Alzheimer’s, such as amyloid buildup or shrinkage. The effect appeared even stronger in women.

By keeping the brain engaged through movement, the body may build a kind of defense against dementia. Researchers believe physical activity helps maintain cognitive function by supporting blood flow to the brain, reducing inflammation, and encouraging neural connections. While exercise didn’t completely stop the physical signs of Alzheimer’s, those who exercised regularly seemed to retain their mental sharpness longer than those who were less active.

Participants in the study self-reported their exercise habits over 30 years, both before and after turning 50. When researchers examined their brain scans at 70, they found a clear trend: people who had exercised at least once a month before hitting 50 had a larger hippocampus and better memory function compared to those who were less active. Even those who had some markers of Alzheimer’s in their brains were able to maintain stronger cognitive abilities if they had been physically active throughout life.

One of the key findings of the study was the importance of consistency. Staying active over many years seemed to have a greater impact than short bursts of exercise later in life. This suggests that making movement a lifelong habit—whether through walking, running, swimming, or other forms of physical activity—could help maintain brain health well into old age.

While researchers don’t yet fully understand how exercise protects the brain, the findings add to growing evidence that movement is good for more than just physical health. Experts believe that activities that get the heart pumping may encourage the brain to build resilience against aging-related changes. Some studies suggest that exercise stimulates the release of chemicals that support brain cells and improve overall cognitive function.

Although the study focused on leisure-time physical activity, researchers acknowledge that other types of movement—such as work-related tasks or household activities—may also contribute to brain health. However, because the study relied on self-reported data, it didn’t capture the intensity or duration of the participants’ exercise habits. More research is needed to pinpoint exactly how different types of movement influence the brain over time.

Dementia remains one of the biggest health concerns for aging populations, and there is no guaranteed way to prevent it. However, experts believe that nearly half of dementia cases could be delayed or avoided by addressing lifestyle factors like exercise, diet, and social engagement. This means that while genetics play a role in conditions like Alzheimer’s, there are steps people can take to lower their risk.

Although there is no one-size-fits-all approach to preventing dementia, the evidence is clear: moving regularly can help keep the brain in good shape. Whether it’s a brisk walk, a bike ride, or a game of tennis, making exercise a lifelong habit may be one of the best things people can do for their minds. And as researchers continue to explore the relationship between movement and brain health, they hope to uncover even more ways to keep memory and cognitive function strong well into old age.

