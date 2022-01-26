Looking for Laplace, LA Truck Accident Lawyers? Here’s What You Need to Know

Insurance companies hate it when they have to pay you rather than the other way around.

A Louisiana man who fled his home to escape Hurricane Ida in late August was killed in a fiery truck accident only days later when he was making his way back on I-10. Several members were also hurt in the crash. Call it fate if you want, but truck accidents are a real problem in this state. When an 18-wheeler slams into a car, the passengers are usually left with severe injuries, if they make it out alive at all.

What do you do if you’re involved in a truck accident? You call for medical help, report the accident to the police and then start looking for the best Louisiana truck accident lawyers. You’re going to need them.

People in Louisiana are well prepared when they're faced with a storm, but truck accidents? One thing is for sure, whether your house is damaged by a hurricane or you're injured in a crash, you'll have to deal with the same problem – getting the compensation you deserve. Insurance companies hate it when they have to pay you rather than the other way around, so you'll need to find reliable Laplace truck accident lawyers to make sure you get the money you need at such a difficult time.

Truck accidents often leave you with severe, life-changing injuries and you might have a shock when you find out that your insurance doesn’t cover the mounting medical bills piling up on your desk.

When you reach out to experienced lawyers they will help you find other ways to get the compensation you deserve. One way is to go after the trucking company itself. In some crashes it’s clear that it was the truck driver’s fault, but in many cases things are a bit more complicated.

Take, for instance, driver fatigue, a common cause in many truck accidents. Was it the driver who spent the night in a bar instead of resting or was it that he didn’t have time to sleep because he had to deliver a cargo as soon as possible. You won’t know that until your lawyer requests the data on the vehicle’s Electronic Logging Device? If it turns out that the company was putting pressure on the driver to keep going, this may be in violation of the federal road safety regulations, in which case the company needs to pay. Don’t worry, they have the money for that. They are mandated by law to carry a minimum of $750,000 in liability insurance, only you’ll have to get yourself skilled truck accident lawyers to make them pay.

Another recent truck accident in Louisiana was caused by a stack of steel plates shifting and making the vehicle flip over. This again is not the driver’s fault, so your lawyer will investigate who was responsible for loading the truck.

When you get yourself a lawyer, that doesn’t mean that you’ll have to file a lawsuit. Most personal injury claims are, in fact, settled out of court. If your lawyers build a strong case, they will have the upper hand. They will be able to negotiate a fair settlement, covering all your medical bills, including future rehabilitation programs, as well as your lost wages and damages for the pain and suffering you’ve been through.