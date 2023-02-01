Los Angeles Starts Prioritizing Mental Health Care After Incarceration

Los Angeles has long been criticized for its treatment of individuals with mental health needs, often resorting to jailing them rather than providing necessary treatment. However, the city is now taking steps to prioritize treatment over incarceration.

One major factor in this shift is the creation of the Department of Mental Health in 1991, which has worked to expand access to mental health services and divert people with mental illness away from the criminal justice system. In addition, the county has implemented several programs and initiatives aimed at providing alternatives to incarceration for individuals with mental health needs.

One example is the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Mental Evaluation Team (MET), which responds to calls involving individuals with mental health issues. The team is trained to de-escalate situations and connect individuals with the appropriate mental health resources.

The county has also established specialized courts, such as the Mental Health Court and the Drug Court, which provide treatment and support for individuals with mental illness or substance abuse issues. These courts have proven to be successful in reducing recidivism and improving outcomes for participants. By responding to calls involving individuals with mental health issues and connecting them with the appropriate resources, the MET program is helping to divert people with mental illness away from the criminal justice system and towards treatment and support. This is just one example of the efforts being made in Los Angeles to prioritize treatment over incarceration for individuals with mental health needs.

In addition to these programs, Los Angeles has implemented a number of policies aimed at addressing the issue of jailing individuals with mental health needs. For example, the county has adopted a “zero tolerance” policy for jail staff using force against mentally ill inmates, and has increased training for jail staff on how to properly handle individuals with mental illness.

This policy sends a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated and serves as a deterrent to staff who may consider using force against mentally ill inmates. In addition to this policy, the county has increased training for jail staff on how to properly handle individuals with mental illness. This training helps to ensure that jail staff are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to safely and effectively interact with this population. It may include information on de-escalation techniques, communication strategies, and other important topics. These efforts reflect a commitment to treating individuals with mental health needs with respect and compassion, rather than resorting to force or punishment. By prioritizing treatment and support, Los Angeles is working to improve outcomes for this group and reduce the number of individuals with mental illness who end up in the criminal justice system.