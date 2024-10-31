Louisiana Resident Consumes Lethal Dose of Kratom

Health officials continue warn that excessive kratom use can lead to overdose.

A 36-year-old woman from St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, recently lost her life due to a lethal dose of kratom, sparking renewed concern over the herb’s risks. Coroner Christopher Tape emphasized the need for caution when using kratom, an herbal supplement that comes from a tree native to Southeast Asia. Available in various forms in stores across the United States, kratom has attracted attention for both its stimulant and sedative effects. Although kratom is legal in many states, it remains controversial and unregulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), creating uncertainty around its safety and proper use.

Kratom’s effects can vary widely depending on the type and dose used. In small amounts, it acts as a stimulant, reportedly providing users with increased energy and alertness. In moderate doses, kratom tends to have sedative effects, and in high doses, it can be dangerous, especially if combined with other drugs with similar effects, alcohol or any health conditions. Coroner Tape noted that while some people turn to kratom for its potential to relieve chronic pain or manage symptoms of opioid withdrawal, its use remains risky, particularly in unmonitored quantities. There have also been concerns that products are getting stronger, much like those with THC have been in some cases ever since regulations changed. He warned that misuse or excessive doses can lead to severe health issues, including hallucinations and, in worst cases, death.

Kratom’s rising popularity has led to increased scrutiny and debate in communities and within regulatory bodies. The FDA has not yet classified kratom as a controlled substance, which means it remains legally accessible across much of the country, despite ongoing concerns. The lack of regulation means there are no established safety standards for its production, dosage, or purity, which can lead to unpredictable outcomes for users. In addition, some Louisiana parishes have taken measures to ban kratom sales, with local officials expressing unease over its potential health risks. Last year, St. Tammany Parish Senator Patrick McMath encouraged local authorities to prohibit kratom, underscoring the serious safety concerns surrounding the herb.

According to the FDA, approximately 1.7 million Americans used kratom in 2021, often seeking relief for conditions such as pain, anxiety, and depression. While it has helped some people, the FDA cautions that kratom is not suitable as a dietary supplement, in part because of the limited research into its effects and documented dangers. Tape highlighted that kratom’s popularity has not necessarily been supported by rigorous scientific study or quality controls. Instead, people are self-medicating without the guidance of medical professionals.

In response to this tragic case, Coroner Tape expressed his view that kratom should only be used in very low doses, typically in tea form, if at all. He said, “Although I don’t recommend using this plant derivative at all, it is intended for low dose use in tea,” and adding that it can cause “hallucinations and other harmful conditions. And, in worst cases, it is fatal.”

In Louisiana, the debate over kratom use continues, in general with some health advocates pushing for an all-out ban. For now, consumers who choose to use kratom should be aware of the potential for adverse effects.

