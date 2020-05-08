Lowe’s, Uber Partner to Deliver Mother’s Day Flowers to Seniors

Lowe’s, Uber will be delivering flowers to quarantined seniors unable to see family on Mother’s Day.

Lowe’s has partnered with Uber, growers and nurseries to send flowers to quarantined seniors in nursing homes in an effort spread a little joy to those who cannot see their loved ones on Mother’s Day. The company has been calling Uber to deliver $1 million worth of flower baskets nationwide, focusing on the hardest hit areas including Seattle, Boston, New York City, Houston and Miami, among others.

As a result of the effort, the home improvement chain is also helping local flower businesses during the pandemic. The company specifically selected those who have had a significant drop in business or have been forced to close altogether. The pink, yellow, white, and purple individually wrapped baskets will be delivered to more than 500 long-term care and senior living facilities along with a note of appreciation from Lowe’s.

“Mother’s Day is a special time of celebration between mothers, grandmothers and their children, and our hearts go out to the millions of families nationwide who won’t be able to be with their loved ones this year,” Lowe’s executive vice president Marisa Thalberg said. “We hope that these flower deliveries, made possible by our network of local nurseries will bring a spark of joy to the moms and grandmothers in senior housing who may feel alone this Mother’s Day.”

The initiative provides much-need earnings support for Uber drivers.

“Thank you for your generosity in this difficult time and for thinking of us,” said a spokesperson at the Sippican Healthcare Center in Massachusetts. “Lowes brought sunshine to both the residents and essential staff.”

Lowe’s has made a $250 million commitment to COVID-19 relief, and the company recently announced it would be providing a second $80 million special payment to hourly associates still working with protective gear, including face masks and gloves.

“The changes we’ve announced today underscore our commitment to associates and our recognition of their unwavering support for our customers and communities,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s CEO and president. “We know how hard associates are working to help us keep our promise to communities that we will be here for them during difficult times. We also remain steadfast in our pledge to continue to evaluate and adjust our operations to meet the evolving guidelines from the CDC and local officials around customer and associate safety.”

Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi is waiving his base salary for the rest of year while the company has been reduced to significantly reduce its workforce. “Days like this are brutal. I am truly sorry that we are doing this, just as I know that we have to do this,” Khosrowshahi said in an internal communication.

Last month, Florida’s grocery chain Publix’s also announced it would be donating products directly to Feeding America member food banks in the communities it serves. The initiative is expected to include the donation of 150,000 pounds of produce and 43,500 gallons of milk over the next several weeks, and will support the state’s produce and farmers in addition to the families who will benefit.

“As a food retailer, we have the unique opportunity to bridge the gap between the needs of families and farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “In this time of uncertainty, we are grateful to be able to help Florida’s produce farmers, southeastern dairies and families in our communities.”

Sources:

Lowe‘s Sends Mother’s Day Love to Isolated Seniors With $1 Million in Flower Baskets Delivered From Local Growers

Lowe’s and Uber to give Mother’s Day surprise for some moms in areas hit hard by coronavirus

LOWE’S RECOGNIZES ASSOCIATES’ HARD WORK WITH SECOND $80 MILLION SPECIAL PAYMENT, INCREASES COMPANY COMMITMENT TO $250 MILLION FOR PANDEMIC RELIEF

Publix Supermarkets Are Buying Food From Struggling Farmers So They Can Use it to Feed Families in Need