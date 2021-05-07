Marilyn Mason is Hit with Another Domestic Violence Suit

Esmé Bianco accuses Marilyn Mason of domestic abuse, rape and assault in new lawsuit.

British actress Esmé Bianco has filed a lawsuit in federal court in California accusing singer Marilyn Mason (real name Brian Warner) of “sexual assault and sexual battery,” detailing numerous violent attacks that took place in 2011 when the two lived together.

The lawsuit contends, “Ms. Bianco flew to Los Angeles in 2009 for a video shoot that turned into a multiday assault during which she was whipped and suffered electric shocks…She and Mr. Manson later began a consensual relationship, and in 2011 he convinced Ms. Bianco, who is British, to live with him in Los Angeles while he helped her secure a visa and launch her career in the United States. During that time, she endured constant abuse at his hands, and he raped her.”

The lawsuit alleges Manson used “fraudulent offers of movie and music video roles to convince Ms. Bianco to travel to Los Angeles, whereupon Mr. Warner then made threats of force and performed violent sexual acts on Ms. Bianco to which she did not consent.” Tony Ciulla, Mason’s manager at the time, and his management company, are also named in the suit, accused of violating trafficking laws.

“Ms. Bianco, who played Ros on ‘Game of Thrones,’ was promised a starring role in a film Mr. Manson said he was making when she moved from London to Los Angeles in 2011 to be with him,” according to the lawsuit. “Instead, he began to control her movements, kept her awake for days at a time, forbade her from receiving visitors at his home and threatened to interfere with her visa process. She eventually escaped, while he was sleeping.” It continues, “Mr. Ciulla and others around Mr. Manson knew of or witnessed his abuse of Ms. Bianco…Mr. Warner’s management had a vested interest in supporting his violent tendencies to encourage the creation of his ‘art’ and the promotion of the brand of Marilyn Manson.”

Bianco’s suit says Manson chased her around “with an axe” at one point and cut her “with a Nazi knife” without her consent. He then took pictures of the wounds and posted “the pictures online, also without her consent.”

Manson has also been accused by actress and ex Evan Rachel Wood of domestic abuse, rape, and assault. More claims of assault were made public after Wood detailed what had happened on social media. Soon after, Mason was dropped by his record label, agents, and Ciulla.

In February, Mason denied Wood’s allegations on Instagram, stating, “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

The Special Victims Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating all of the domestic violence allegations.

Edwin F. McPherson, attorney for Ciulla Management, insisted that Bianco’s decision to include the company “is not only legally meritless but also offensive and absurd. We look forward to formally contesting these completely frivolous allegations.”

Manson’s attorney, Howard King, responded, “We will vigorously contest these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail.”

Bianco said, “For far too long my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye. I will help to stop Brian Warner from shattering any more lives and empower other victims to seek their own small measure of justice.”

Sources:

Marilyn Manson Accused of Sexual Assault in Suit Filed by Esmé Bianco

Game of Thrones actor Esme Bianco sues Marilyn Manson over abuse allegations