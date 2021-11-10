Maryland Consulting Firm Sued for Sexual Harassment by the EEOC

The company went out of its way to make sure that this woman did not receive any unemployment benefits by opposing her applications.

A consulting firm called Key Management Partners is currently being sued by the EEOC for sexual harassment. The victim was a single mother who was pressured to enter into a sexual relationship with the CEO of the company. When she refused, this female employee was repeatedly harassed and retaliated against. Finally, she was fired from the organization. This is obviously a blatant violation of federal law under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, and the EEOC has stepped in to ensure this company experiences consequences for its actions.

Although experiencing sexual harassment can be a very disturbing experience, it’s best to avoid being paralyzed by fear. You can take legal action to make sure that your abusers experience legitimate consequences for their actions. It’s also important to understand that you’re not alone in this fight. Get in touch with a qualified, experienced attorney in Maryland who specializes in sexual harassment lawsuits, and you can file a lawsuit. Your attorney can help you approach this difficult situation in a confident, efficient manner.

The Company Seemed Intent on Revenge

Everyone has the right to reject unwelcome sexual advances. It doesn’t matter whether those advances come from a random person at a cafe or from your boss. A single mother who was working for the Greenbelt firm found herself the object of sexual advances by the CEO of the company on multiple occasions. As the CEO of the company, he was not only her superior, but he also held the highest rank in the entire organization. It is also important to understand that he had control over personnel decisions, such as terminations of employment.

The female employee repeatedly stated that she was not interested in the CEO. Instead of merely accepting this without further issues, the CEO seems to have retaliated against this worker in a number of ways. First, she was fired. This alone would have been a violation of federal law, but the company didn’t stop there. The company then went out of its way to make sure that this woman did not receive any unemployment benefits by opposing her applications. Finally, they gave her an extremely negative job reference when she attempted to find a new position at a different company. Faced with few other choices, this worker filed a lawsuit with help from the EEOC, and Key Management Partners is now facing serious legal consequences.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Maryland area for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney, there are plenty of committed legal professionals waiting to help you. Team up with one of these lawyers, and you’ll find that filing a lawsuit is a relatively straightforward process. If you are successful with your lawsuit, you can deter further acts of sexual harassment, saving future employees from a similar fate. You can also receive a considerable settlement for your damages. Book your consultation today.