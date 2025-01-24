Mass Shooters by Race: Demographics of Assailants 1966-2024

Overall, the racial distribution of mass shooters aligns closely with each group’s population size, indicating that no single demographic commits these acts at a disproportionately higher rate than others.

Report Highlights : Black and white males, excluding gang violence, have the highest rates of mass shootings among demographic groups, with 0.09 incidents per 100,000 people.

White Americans committed 53% of the 195 mass shootings between 1966 and 2024.

between 1966 and 2024. Black Americans committed 21% of all targeted mass public shootings between 1966 and 2024.

between 1966 and 2024. Across all racial groups, 98% of mass shooters are male, with no female mass shooters reported among Asians and Latinos.

Methodology

Defining Mass Shootings: There is no standard definition for mass shootings in the United States. Mass shootings, as defined in this article, are public shootings with four or more deaths, excluding the shooter, and do not include gang or family violence.

Data Sourcing: All data sourced in this article come from verifiable sources and are cross-referenced with similar datasets to ensure accuracy.

All data sourced in this article come from verifiable sources and are cross-referenced with similar datasets to ensure accuracy. Data Analysis: Upon sourcing data from reputable resources, all data were compiled using census bureau data to examine per capita rates (per 100,000).

Mass Shootings by Shooters Race

Since 1966, the United States has experienced 195 targeted mass shootings (as of October 2024).

Of these incidents, 53% were committed by White Americans, 21% by Black Americans, 9% by Latinos, 7% by Asians, 4% by Middle Easterners, and 1% by Native Americans.

How Many Mass Shootings by White Americans

From 1966 to 2024, White Americans (both male and female) committed 103 of the 195 recorded mass shootings in the U.S., accounting for 53% of these incidents.

With White Americans making up 58% of the U.S. population, their rate of committing mass shootings stands at 0.05 per 100,000 people.

How Many Mass Shootings by White Men

White men, who make up 31% of the U.S. population, have committed 51% (101) of all mass shootings since 1966, with a rate of 0.09 per 100,000 people.

During this period, only one White female and one confirmed White transgender individual were reported to have committed a mass shooting.

How Many Mass Shootings by Black Americans

Black Americans, comprising 13% of the U.S. population, accounted for 21% (41) of all mass shootings between 1966 and 2024, with a rate of 0.09 per 100,000 people.

Of these 41 incidents, only one involved a female shooter.

How Many Mass Shootings by Latinos

Latinos make up 19% of the U.S. population and were responsible for 9% (18) of mass shootings between 1966 and 2024, with a rate of 0.03 per 100,000 people.

All reported Hispanic shooters during this period were male.

How Many Mass Shootings by Asians

Asians, who make up 6% of the U.S. population, accounted for 7% (13) of all mass shootings in the U.S. from 1966 to 2024, with a rate of 0.06 per 100,000 people.

All reported Asian mass shooters during this period were male.

How Many Mass Shootings by Native Americans

Native Americans, representing 1% of the U.S. population, were responsible for 2% (3) of all mass shootings between 1966 and 2024, with a rate of 0.09 per 100,000 people.

Among these incidents, two shooters were male, and one was female.

Mass Shootings and Race

Nearly three-quarters of all mass shootings in the U.S. have taken place since 1993, with White males responsible for more incidents than any other demographic group.

However, on a per capita basis, Black and White Americans have higher rates of mass shootings.

