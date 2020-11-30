A Means to Protect Consumer Rights in Chula Vista

Unfair debt collection practices include: calling the borrower at a random place or visiting the workplace to collect a debt.

Are you paying for consumer durables more than its cost? Are Shopkeepers not providing the quality they promised or you've have given a lot of money for a product and did not receive what they have promised you to provide? Well, if you are from Chula Vista you can protect your rights with the help of consumer rights protection attorney.

Laws for consumer protection

Consumer Protection is a law that works to protect the rights of individuals who actually consume a product.

These laws are federal and state statutes governing sales and credit practices that deal with consumer goods.

The law takes care of deceptive practices by prohibiting and regulating them. Every consumer that engages in the activity of buying goods or borrowing money or any kind of transaction in the market is protected under consumer protection laws.

Enactment of CPSC

The defective products or dangerous products are closely regulated under the consumer product safety commission.

This commission was set up in 1972 for the betterment of consumer protection.

Does the consumer product safety commission has worked? It basically is dependent upon the manufacturers to fulfill their duty.

Until the manufacturer does not recall a defective product it stays in the market. CPSC may take legal action which will take years to resolve.

Federal Trade Commission

The sole commission that deals with various consumer complaints and helps in prohibiting unfair trade is the Federal Trade Commission.

The lawsuits filed by consumers or against any unfair trade practices require the rules to be followed according to FTC. Any discrepancy if found may lead to punishment by law.

As the FTC changed over time now it gives full value towards the injury of the consumers. The injury to a consumer is separate legislation under FTC.

Only if a consumer has availed more benefits than the injury, the FTC can levy fewer punishments by the law.

FTC defines deceptive practices as those which mislead a consumer.

False Advertising

The term False Advertising is widely prevalent in consumer protection laws. It is important to understand when and how false advertising can be dealt with.

Any consumer can file a complaint against the product manufacturer if the consumer finds the product totally disguised from the presentation given.

According to the FTC laws, false advertising needs to be proved in relation to the misleading representations of the product.

The FTC rules need to comply if the manufacturer or marketer founds guilty.

The Lending Act

Popularly known as the truth in Lending Act deals with various lending transactions. It protects the right of borrowers by prohibiting unfair lending practices.

The Truth in Lending Act simply prohibits advertisers from presenting different terms of lending to preferred borrowers. It also prohibits disclosing any terms of lending partially.

Either the advertised can disclose all the terms of lending or none of the terms should be disclosed.

Any salesperson selling a product is not considered as the advertiser of the product. Hence their words are not found to be under the laws of the truth in the lending act.

Debt Collection: unfair practices

In 1996 consumer protection act was amended to include the debt collection practices act. The increasing practices by various collectors have pushed the government to include the debt collection practices Act.

The business hours introduced that were 8 am to 9 pm were the only timings when debt collectors are allowed to call, message or fax to the borrowers.

No inappropriate practices being allowed to collect debt such as calling the borrower at a random place or visiting the workplace to collect a debt.

Threatening and abusing is the act that is punishable by law under the act.

Borrowed or another group can sue the debt collector for the damages and ask for money.

Uniform Commercial Code

The warranties are given by the manufacturer in different kinds are protected under the Uniform Commercial Code.

It is the duty of the manufacturer to abide by the warranties. The three main warranties include express warranties, merchantability warranties, and fitness warranties.

A warranty specified is implied by the manufacturer even if he doesn’t state that in person or represent it in an advertisement.

Conclusion

