Mental Health Act Detention Used After Son Kills Mother

Man is detained for psychosis under a mental health order after committing murder.

All forms of violence are damaging to victims and those around them, but there is something about familial violence that is particularly hard to handle. In cases where one family member harms – or kills – another and receives detention for mental illness, there are always far more questions than answers regarding what went wrong and how it could have been avoided. Recently, a story out of the United Kingdom highlighted exactly this type of case and just how difficult they can be to sort out. Reviewing the details below will highlight how no easy solutions tend to be available in these situations.

At the heart of this story is murder victim Lynette Nash, and her son, Gavin. At the age of 40, Gavin pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the killing of his own mother. He is known to have schizoaffective disorder, and as a result, was able to plead to diminished responsibility as a result of his mental health.

Sadly, the day before her death, Lynette Nash had called authorities to request help with her son’s behavior, as she felt it was becoming dangerous. There was an informal assessment performed, but no action was taken, and the horrific acts occurred the next day. Nash committed the murder while on the phone with his father and told his mother that no one was going to be coming to help her. After the crime had been committed, Nash himself contacted the police to confess to his actions.

In the aftermath of the tragic events, Gavin Nash’s father Stuart has expressed frustration with the system that failed to prevent the killing from occurring. For his part, Gavin has consistently expressed sorrow and remorse for his actions and wants to help do whatever is possible to prevent this scenario from playing out in the lives of others. If it’s possible to restrict the activities of others in a similar mental state before they can harm people close to them, everyone will be safer for it.

The judge in this case, Martin Picton, has determined that mental health orders should be imposed for Gavin Nash’s detention in a psychiatric unit. That detention is indefinite for the safety of both Mr. Nash and those around him. While the harm that was caused can’t be undone in this case, keeping Mr. Nash in a secure facility will provide the opportunity for him to receive regular treatment and for other family members to have the peace of mind of knowing that he is being monitored.

It’s no secret that significant improvements are needed to the mental health care system around the world. It’s a delicate balance to protect others from individuals who may be suffering from a mental health crisis while at the same time not taking away the individual freedom of those individuals. This case is nothing short of a tragedy, and if anything can be taken from it, hopefully it will be the potential to improve how such cases are handled and how people are protected from those around them who are going through a difficult time.

Sources:

Son held under mental health act after killing mum

Portishead man detained indefinitely after killing his mother during ‘acute psychosis’