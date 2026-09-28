Michigan Woman Sues Dearborn, Claims City Doesn’t Respect “Christian and Jewish” Holidays

Cleveland is described in court documents as “a taxpayer who objects to her taxes being used to promote Islam and discriminate against Christians and Jews.”

A Michigan woman has filed a lawsuit against the city of Dearborn and its mayor, Abdullah Hammoud, claiming that local officials favor Islamic traditions over those of Christians and Jews.

According to The Detroit Free Press, the lawsuit was filed by attorneys from the American Freedom Law Center. In court filings, they say that their client—plaintiff Margot Cleveland, a writer for the right-wing Federalist—has repeatedly asked city officials to fund religious banners for Jewish and Christian holidays, noting that Dearborn pays for Ramadan displays during the month-long Islamic holiday.

The lawsuit accuses Dearborn of using discretionary spending powers to establish Islam as the predominant religion within the Metro Detroit city. Hammoud and Dearborn, the suit says, have repeatedly exhibited a “governmental preference for one religion over others in violation of the Establishment Clause.”

The Detroit Free Press notes that one of Cleveland’s key allegations relates to Dearborn’s decision to spend a total of about $7,000 on Ramadan-related signage, T-shirts, and displays. Cleveland later demanded that the city make similar efforts for Christian holidays like Easter and the Jewish Passover. While the city apparently declined her request, the Free Press points out that Dearborn has held many events for other faiths over the years–including an annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony that Mayor Hammoud has previously attended and promoted.

Cleveland, nonetheless, is described in court documents as “a taxpayer who objects to her taxes being used to promote Islam and discriminate against Christians and Jews.”

Aside from these claims, Cleveland also says that Hammoud, or other city officials, retaliated against her after she first tried speaking out. Cleveland was, for instance, prohibited from attending future community meetings, despite her status as a Dearborn resident. Hammoud’s office also allegedly encouraged the city attorney, Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin, and city council members to ignore her complaints (potentially because she had already threatened litigation).

More than anything, Cleveland claims that Dearborn has for too long “been a hostile place for Christians and Jews.”

“Hammoud,” the lawsuit adds, “has taken this hostility to the next level, openly conveying the message that Christians and Jews are not welcome in the city and are, indeed, second-class citizens.”

In response to the lawsuit, Dearborn officials said that the city “has a longstanding commitment to serving all residents fairly and equitably, regardless of faith or background.”

“Our city has increasingly come under attack precisely because of its welcoming nature and the diversity of the people who proudly call Dearborn home,” the city said. “Dearborn will continue to uphold the rights and dignity of every resident and remain a city where everyone is treated with fairness, respect, and equal protection under the law.”

Sources

Catholic conservative sues Dearborn, alleging city favors Muslims

Michigan city defends itself against accusations of favoring Muslim holidays over other faiths