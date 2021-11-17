Michigan’s Universities Have a Serious Problem with Sexual Harassment

If you’ve been searching the Ann Arbor area for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney, there are many viable options available.

When students attend college in Ann Arbor, it’s supposed to feel like a privilege. These students pay insane amounts of money to study at post-secondary institutions in one of the world’s richest nations… only to be sexually harassed by its employees. This is proving to be a common theme in Michigan, and serious questions are being raised as a result. With so many people being sexually harassed and abused at these educational institutions, one has to wonder whether going to college is even worth it. Even more importantly, one has to wonder whether it’s even safe.

If you have been sexually harassed at your university, it’s important to get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in Ann Arbor at your earliest convenience. With help from one of these legal professionals, you can hold your abuser accountable in a court of law. You can also receive a settlement that can help you cover your economic and non-economic damages.

Robert Anderson’s Abuse at the University of Michigan

One of the most well-known instances of sexual harassment in Michigan took place at UM. The late Robert Anderson worked as an athletic doctor at the University of Michigan and sexually abused more than 900 students during his time there. This has forced UM to revise its sexual misconduct policy, but some believe that it will not be enough to provoke any real change. Perhaps most crucially, the Michigan Senate believes that these policy changes will not prevent another Robert Anderson from committing these horrific acts in the future.

Martin Philbert Resigns

Back in 2020, it was reported that the University of Michigan had paid a $9.25-million settlement to eight victims of Martin Philbert, who had held the positions of provost and chief academic officer at the school. It was eventually discovered that Philbert had been sexually harassing women throughout his entire career at the school – mostly making sexual comments to women while also engaging in sexual relationships with other employees at the school.

Walter Lasecki Resigns

In June of 2021, it was reported that a computer science professor at the University of Michigan had also resigned after facing multiple allegations of sexual assault. Among other things, he was accused of groping women and making unwanted sexual advances towards them. Four victims came forward, and all were graduate students at the time of their harassment. Amazingly, Lasecki isn’t even the only computer science professor that has been accused of sexual misconduct recently, as a total of three of these professors have faced these allegations. In addition, an opera teacher has also been accused of sexual harassment.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Ann Arbor area for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney, there are many viable options available. These legal professionals are committed to helping victims achieve justice after suffering sexual harassment in Michigan. Whether you have been harassed at your school or your workplace, this is never acceptable. Team up with a qualified attorney today and take legal action.