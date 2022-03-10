Military Tanks are Now in New Mexico: You’ll Never Guess Why

Some are saying that high winds could have caused this rollover, as wind advisories had been issued during the time of the crash.

As the world focuses on the Ukraine crisis, military tanks were randomly spotted on the border of New Mexico and Texas. Are the Russians invading? Are we sending tanks to the Ukraine? Is there some new military threat opposing the United States? What on Earth are tanks doing in New Mexico? Well, the answer is something a little less spectacular than you might have expected: It’s all down to trucker negligence.

Wrecked Tanks Litter New Mexico Roads

On March 4th of 2022, it was reported that numerous military tanks were littered across the US-54 between Las Cruces, Texas and Chaparral, New Mexico1. Apparently, a semi-trailer carrying the tanks flipped over, sending the expensive military vehicles onto the road. Military police quickly responded and tried to clear away the tanks, and they were assisted by the New Mexico State Police.

Some are saying that high winds could have caused this rollover, as wind advisories had been issued during the time of the crash. Although it might seem unthinkable that a gust of wind could knock over a semi-trailer and multiple tanks, this is indeed a common phenomenon. Larger vehicles typically act like sails, capturing the full force of winds and being pushed all over the place. That said, an investigation will still be required to determine the true cause of this strange incident.

In related news, an Air Force airman from a base in New Mexico recently lost his life due to a semi-truck crash2. He was reportedly struck by a semi-truck when he “failed to maintain awareness of southbound traffic” and turned into the path of the heavy vehicle.

