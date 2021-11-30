Millersville, Tennessee-based Officer Subjected to Sexual Harassment by a Female Officer

The officer had allegedly been subjected to sexual harassment from a female officer who used a racial slur while grabbing his genitals, while the police chief made racist and offensive comments about the officer’s son.

A law enforcement officer who worked in the town of Millersville, Tennessee found himself enduring racial and sexual harassment from fellow officers and superiors within the police department where he worked. In a new lawsuit, reported by Nashville News Channel 5, the former police sergeant thoroughly describes an established culture of harassment, intimidation, and racism which stems from the department’s leadership.

The officer had allegedly been subjected to sexual harassment from a female officer who used a racial slur while grabbing his genitals, while the police chief made racist and offensive comments about the officer’s son. Upon reporting the police department’s toxic culture, the officer was fired. This sparked a wave of departures from the law enforcement agency due to racial tension. Many officers were chosen to pick a side or suffer the consequences.

The officer hopes that the lawsuit will clear his name with an immediate return to work.

What does the State of Tennessee consider sexual harassment?

According to policies enacted by the State of Tennessee, the crime of sexual harassment involves any unwarranted, unsolicited and unwelcome sexual advance that request, ask, bribe or command, or entice sexual favors in a written, verbal, electronic, or personal manner. Sexual harassment can also lead to other sexual crimes which carry more severe consequences. Often swept under the rug and ignored, this crime should be taken seriously, and the State of Tennessee has resources and laws that protect you and your rights.

How does Tennessee punish sexual harassment?

The State of Tennessee considers sexual harassment a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of one year imprisonment and/or a fine up to $2,500 for non-offenders. However, repeat offenses to the same victim will be raised to a Class E Felony, which has a punishment of 1-6 years in prison.

Where can sexual harassment occur?

Tennessee Law prohibits and punishes incidents of sexual harassment. Unfortunately, this crime is vague and has a widespread nature that commonly occurs in the following places:

The workplace such as an office or place of employment

Colleges, Universities, and other places of education

Places of service such as bars, restaurants, massage clinics,

The home or domestic residence

Public places

Whether you are in law enforcement or a private citizen who suffers employment sexual harassment, you should not have to suffer sexual harassment in any circumstance. Help is available! You are entitled to peace of mind and protection from sexual harassment!

Unfortunately, there have been too many cases of sexual harassment that go unnoticed and unreported. This leaves unaddressed trauma and emotional turmoil for the victims that can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a

