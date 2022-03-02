More Arizona Residents Injured by Semi-Trucks

Personal injury lawsuits can also provide you with compensation for non-economic damages, such as PTSD or pain and suffering.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out why semi-trucks are so dangerous. These heavy, lumbering vehicles are responsible for countless accidents each year in Arizona, and many people have been injured just within the last week. Some of these accidents can be fatal, and semi-trucks pose a grave risk for many reasons. They have many blind spots, they are slow to brake, and they may be carrying extremely dangerous cargo. These are lessons that Arizona residents often learn the hard way.

If you have been injured by a semi-truck in Arizona, you have every right to take legal action. Get in touch with a qualified, experienced semi-truck attorney, and you can file a personal injury lawsuit. Hold negligent truckers and operators accountable, and you’ll be left with a considerable settlement with which to pay off your medical bills and your missed wages. Personal injury lawsuits can also provide you with compensation for non-economic damages, such as PTSD or pain and suffering.

Pastor and Eight-Year-Old Daughter Almost Die After Semi-Truck Crash

On November 16th, it was reported that a pastor and his eight-year-old daughter were expected to survive after a semi-truck accident that almost claimed their lives. The accident occured on November 3rd, and it left both victims trapped in their vehicle. While the girl was easy to remove, the pastor was stuck inside for more than an hour before first responders could extricate him. Eventually, both were transported to a nearby hospital. The crash is still under investigation. The girl suffered internal bruising, while the pastor has been left with several broken limbs and fractured vertebrae.

Semi-Truck Falls Off Overpass and onto a Construction Truck in Buckeye

On November 19th, it was reported that a semi-truck had veered off the overpass near I-10 in Buckeye before falling on top of a construction truck. Amazingly, both drivers suffered only minor injuries. However, the vehicles were completely smashed, and the roadway had to be closed off for hours.

Arizona Truck Driver Pleads Guilty to Vehicular Manslaughter

On November 23rd, it was reported that a semi-truck driver had pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter. The trucker is an Arizona resident, and on May 19th he ran a red light in Idaho. This decision ultimately resulted in the death of a local man who was 22 years old. When authorities interviewed the trucker, they reported smelling alcohol on his breath. He was administered a breathalyzer test, and he registered a BAC level more than 5 times the limit for commercial drivers.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Phoenix area for a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney, there are many qualified professionals who are ready and waiting to assist you. These experts can negotiate with insurance companies, represent you in court, and guide you towards a positive legal outcome in an effective manner. Book your consultation today and learn more about your options after suffering a semi-truck injury.