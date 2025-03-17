Most Americans Don’t Know MAID Is Legal

Many Americans are unaware that medical aid in dying is legal in some states.

Many people across the United States are unaware that in certain states, terminally ill patients have the legal option to seek medical assistance to end their lives. While the topic remains controversial, laws allowing medical aid in dying (MAID) have been in place in several states for years. However, despite its availability, a large portion of the population still doesn’t know MAID could be an end-of-life option or the legal status of this option in their own state.

A recent study conducted by researchers at Rutgers University sought to examine just how much the general public knows about MAID. It surveyed over 3,200 adults from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to gauge their awareness of the practice and their level of interest in utilizing it if they were ever diagnosed with a terminal illness. The results revealed a significant gap in public knowledge. More than half of respondents didn’t know MAID was legal in the U.S., and nearly the same percentage were uncertain about its status in their own state. Even in states where it is legally available, awareness was strikingly low. In New Jersey, for example, where MAID has been legal since 2019, only about 11% of survey participants knew they had access to this option.

Currently, MAID is permitted in 10 states and Washington, D.C., covering about 20% of the country’s population. Laws surrounding the practice vary slightly from state to state, but the general framework remains the same. Patients must be at least 18 years old, have a prognosis of six months or less to live, be capable of making their own medical decisions, and be physically able to self-administer the prescribed medication. The process typically involves multiple steps, including consultations with doctors and mental health professionals to ensure the patient is making an informed and voluntary decision.

The study also looked at who might consider MAID as an option if faced with a terminal illness. About 44% of respondents expressed interest in the possibility. Notably, the desire to explore MAID was not limited to a specific demographic group. While previous research suggested that those who utilize end-of-life options are more likely to be white and college-educated, this study found that interest spans across racial and socioeconomic lines. Over 40% of Hispanic and Asian respondents said they would consider MAID under certain circumstances, while about a third of Black participants also expressed interest.

Despite growing interest, several barriers make access to MAID more difficult for certain populations. Financial constraints, lack of adequate healthcare coverage, and limited awareness of available options can all play a role in preventing people from making fully informed decisions about their end-of-life care. Researchers pointed out that systemic issues, such as fragmented healthcare systems and restrictive policies, may disproportionately affect underrepresented groups, limiting their ability to explore MAID even when it is legally available.

The findings of this study highlight a larger issue—many people do not fully understand their rights when it comes to end-of-life care. Public education, clearer policy guidelines, and open conversations between patients and healthcare providers could help bridge this knowledge gap. While MAID remains a sensitive and deeply personal topic, increasing awareness and ensuring equitable access can help people make informed decisions that align with their values and beliefs.

As more states consider legalizing MAID, these discussions are becoming more relevant. Lawmakers, medical professionals, and advocacy groups must work together to create policies that protect patient autonomy while addressing ethical concerns. Expanding outreach and education efforts can ensure that people, regardless of their background, have the information they need to make choices about their own healthcare.

The study’s findings suggest that many Americans don’t know MAID could be an end-of-life option. Creating a system that supports informed decision-making, and accessibility is essential in ensuring that people have control over their final days in a way that respects their dignity and wishes.

