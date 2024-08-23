The Most Common Crimes Committed in New Jersey

As with any state, New Jersey faces criminal activity that goes anywhere from drug-related offenses and theft to DUI and white-collar crimes.

New Jersey, like any other state, has a wide range of crimes that get committed every year, everything from theft to murder. Not all crimes are committed at the same rate, there are some crimes that are far more common than others. Understanding the most common crimes that are being committed in a state can help residents stay vigilant and safe, and help policymakers develop effective prevention strategies.

Top 6 Crimes Committed in New Jersey

1. Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

The number one crime committed in New Jersey is that of driving under the influence. In 2021, 49,616 people were charged with a DUI offense in New Jersey. DUI offenses involve operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs. To be considered impaired in the state of New Jersey, a driver must have a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 0.08% or higher. Someone who has been using drugs and gets behind the wheel of a vehicle can also be charged with a DUI. If charged with a DUI, you can face penalties ranging from a fine and license suspension to significant jail time.

2. Fraud and White-Collar Crimes

The second most common crime committed in New Jersey is fraud and embezzlement of some kind. These are considered white collar crimes and include things like check forging, credit card fraud, identity theft, or other forms of deceit for the sake of financial gain. 48,226 people in New Jersey were charged with fraud in 2021. The penalties for this type of crime are highly dependent on the circumstances of the case, such as the amount stolen, whether it was a first offense, and more. A person convicted of fraud will typically face fines and restitution orders, but may also face a prison sentence as well.

3. Drug-Related Offenses

There were 36,022 drug-related arrests in New Jersey in 2022. Drug-related crimes can include anything from possession, distribution, or manufacturing of controlled substances. Drugs that are commonly involved in these cases include heroin, cocaine, marijuana, and prescription drugs. Research shows that drug crimes have a higher rate of occurrence in urban centers within New Jersey, and that opioid use still remains an ongoing problem for drug-related offenses.

4. Theft and Burglary

Theft and burglary are common property crimes that involve unlawfully taking someone else’s property. In the state of New Jersey there were 33,977 theft charges laid against individuals in 2021, not including motor vehicle theft which accounts for another 4,962 theft charges. Theft can include things like shoplifting or petty theft, as well as more complex crimes like identity theft. Burglary adds another level to the theft charges as it includes breaking into a home, business, or other structure. The penalties for theft or burglary are varied and range from fines and probation to imprisonment. These penalties will be dependent on factors such as the amount/value of the stolen goods, first time offenders, whether a weapon was used in the crime and more.

5. Assault and Violent Crimes

The fifth most common crime type committed in New Jersey is assault. There were 27,129 assault charges laid against individuals in 2021. Assault can include simple assault such as punching or kicking someone – assault without a weapon – or it could include with a weapon such as a knife or gun, referred to as aggravated assault. Assaults are a crime that attempt to cause bodily harm to another person and can range from domestic violence to bar fights to gang activity and much more. The penalties for assault will greatly depend on whether this is an aggravated assault or simple assault as well as the specific circumstances of the attack such as whether it was unprovoked or not.

6. Robbery

The next most common crime committed in New Jersey is robbery. There were 1,857 robbery charges laid in 2021 in New Jersey. Robbery is an escalated form of theft in that it includes taking property from another individual through force, intimidation, or threat, making it a violent crime. These are felony offenses, so that means the penalties are harsher than just theft offense penalties, punishable by anywhere from 5–20 years in prison.

Understanding New Jersey Crime Stats

As with any state, New Jersey faces criminal activity that goes anywhere from drug-related offenses and theft to DUI and white-collar crimes. The above statistics are really only a snapshot of the crimes being committed in New Jersey every year. Other crimes like rape or murder to happen, albeit at a lesser rate, than the crimes discussed in this article. Whenever a crime occurs, it is a complicated matter that can deeply impact the person who has been charged.