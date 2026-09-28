MSU Warns Students About New Opioid

The university is warning about a deadly drug circulating across campus.

Michigan State University is warning students about a powerful synthetic opioid that has been linked to more than 100 overdose deaths across the United States. The drug, known as cychlorphine, has been found in several states, although there have been no known reports of it being involved in an overdose in Michigan. University officials say the drug is especially dangerous because of its strength and because people may not know they have taken it. Cychlorphine is believed to be about 10 times more potent than fentanyl.

Tim Spedoske, medical director of University Health and Well Being at MSU, warned students about the drug in a video shared with the campus community. He said the substance can cause severe effects at very small doses. More than 100 overdose deaths involving cychlorphine have been reported nationwide, according to the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education. Tennessee has reported 53 deaths connected to the drug. Other deaths have been reported in Wisconsin, Illinois and Ohio.

The drug also has been connected to the death of a 16-year-old boy in San Francisco. Health officials are concerned because cychlorphine may be mixed into other drugs or sold in place of another substance. People taking a pill or powder may have no idea that the dangerous opioid is present. Another concern is that fentanyl test strips cannot detect cychlorphine. That means a test that does not show fentanyl cannot be treated as proof that a drug is safe.

MSU officials are telling students not to take pills, powders or other drugs that were not prescribed to them. The warning applies even when a substance looks familiar or is believed to contain a different drug. Signs of an opioid overdose can include very slow or stopped breathing, blue-colored lips and a person who cannot be awakened or does not respond. In those situations, emergency medical help should be called immediately.

Narcan (known generically as naloxone) is available for free for students and staff on MSU’s campus. Two health vending machines provide the medication at the MSU Union and the Multicultural Center. Narcan is a nasal spray that can quickly reverse an opioid overdose by blocking opioids from affecting the brain and helping restore normal breathing. Spedoske said anyone who gives Narcan should also call 911. Additional doses may sometimes be needed, and emergency care remains necessary even when the person begins breathing again.

Ingham County also provides access to Narcan through vending machines at several locations, including libraries, churches and public safety departments. Local health officials maintain an online map showing where the medication can be found.

MSU also has a medical amnesty policy for students who seek emergency help after alcohol or drug use. Students who need medical assistance, as well as students who call for help, generally will not face university disciplinary action for violations of the school’s alcohol and drug policies related to the incident. Students may instead be connected with university staff and educational services. Michigan also has a Good Samaritan law that provides certain protections when someone calls for medical assistance during an overdose. The law is intended to encourage people to seek emergency help rather than avoid calling because of concerns about drug possession charges.

The Michigan State University warning is certainly not the only one as overdoses from the drug continue to rise. Health officials nationwide continue tracking the spread of powerful synthetic opioids and the substances appearing in the nation’s illegal drug supply. For students and others in the community, officials are stressing the risks of taking unknown pills or powders and the importance of having access to naloxone when an opioid overdose may occur.

Sources:

MSU warns students about new, highly potent opioid circulating in US

New synthetic opioid Cychlorphine reported near college campuses